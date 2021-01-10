The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Capitol riots: Trump supporters crush cop between shield, door

Another officer was killed after rioters struck him in the head and caused a brain clot • FBI continue to arrest participants after identifying them on social media

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 10, 2021 01:14
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police, during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Rioters who stormed the US Capitol last week crushed a Capitol police officer between a riot shield and a metal door while charging into the building, according to newly revealed footage.
The footage, seemingly taken by the news agency Storyful and shared by the New York Post, was later shared over social media, and depicts an unnamed officer crushed between a metal door and his riot shield while throngs of rioters supporting US President Donald Trump forced their way into the building. The officer is seen crying out in pain, bleeding and shouting for help.
The one minute and three second-long video also shows front line clashes between the rioters and law enforcement, which saw police use batons, riot shields and pepper spray in a failed attempt to keep the violent rioters out of the building.

While the condition of the police officer in the video is unknown at the time of writing, another was confirmed to have died during the incident, which saw Trump supporters invade the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election results and announcing Joe Biden as the winner.
The confirmed law enforcement fatality, 42-year-old officer Brian Sicknick, was hit on the head and pepper-sprayed while attempting to stop the rioters. This caused a clot to form in his brain, and he died on Thursday, according to Reuters.
His death is currently being investigated by the Washington Metropolitan Police and FBI as a homicide.
In total, five people died during the riot, with the other four having been rioters. One rioter was shot by law enforcement while trying to break into the building, another by accidentally tasing himself and triggering a heart attack, and two others, a man and a woman who suffered unidentified "medical emergencies" during the incident, according to The Independent.
Lawmakers have called for several Capitol police officials to resign, and have called for an investigation into how they were unable to stop the riot from taking place, according to The Independent.
The number of rioters arrested continues to grow as federal agents identify them through viral social media posts and images. This includes Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the US flag. Chansley later turned himself in to the police. Adam Christian Johnson – whose photo as he smiled and waved while carrying off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern had also gone viral – and Richard Barnett, who was photographed sitting at Pelosi's desk.
Even politicians were not immune, with West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans arrested after live-streaming his participation in the riot over social media. He sent a one-sentence letter of resignation to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice over social media.
The FBI are continuing their investigation to find rioters.
"Just because you've left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol," Steven D'antuono, the FBI Washington Field Office's assistant director in charge, said on Friday.
Reuters contributed to this report.


