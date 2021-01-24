Florida man arrested at Biden's inauguration for storming Capitol



Samuel Camargo stormed the Capitol, & bragged about stealing something. An FBI agent called him, & he allegedly questioned the agents “loyalty to the constitution”. He then wrote on Facebook he spoke to an FBI agent & “I believe I’ve been cleared.” The FBI has since charged him. pic.twitter.com/G7WMyfcD3a January 17, 2021

According to the criminal complaint, Camargo was aware that charges were pending against him. In fact, he had spoken to the FBI over the phone at his home following the riot. But he reportedly became uncooperative and "questioned the agent's loyalty to the Constitution," according to the court filing, cited by Politico.

After seeing law enforcement at his home, he escaped and decided to attend the inauguration. However, he was arrested at the scene.

A federal magistrate denied Camargo bail and ordered him to stay in jail while awaiting trial, according to Politico.