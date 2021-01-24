Florida man arrested at Biden's inauguration for storming Capitol

A Florida man was arrested at President Joe Biden's inauguration after being accused of participating in storming the US Capitol on January 6, NBC News reported, citing the Justice Department.
Twenty-six-year-old Samuel Camargo was taken into custody at the inauguration ceremony after being tracked down by law enforcement forces. He was identified via social media posts, one of which captured him holding a picture containing a metal piece from a structure in the Capitol, captioned "got some memorabilia, did it myself," and a video showing him at the Capitol struggling with police.
Samuel Camargo stormed the Capitol, & bragged about stealing something. An FBI agent called him, & he allegedly questioned the agents “loyalty to the constitution”. He then wrote on Facebook he spoke to an FBI agent & “I believe I’ve been cleared.” The FBI has since charged him. pic.twitter.com/G7WMyfcD3a— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 17, 2021
According to the criminal complaint, Camargo was aware that charges were pending against him. In fact, he had spoken to the FBI over the phone at his home following the riot. But he reportedly became uncooperative and "questioned the agent's loyalty to the Constitution," according to the court filing, cited by Politico.
After seeing law enforcement at his home, he escaped and decided to attend the inauguration. However, he was arrested at the scene.
A federal magistrate denied Camargo bail and ordered him to stay in jail while awaiting trial, according to Politico.