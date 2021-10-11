Former VP Pence delivers pro-Trump message at Israel gala in Texas

Some of America’s top Evangelical Christian supporters of Israel flooded a Texas ballroom last week to hear from former US vice president Mike Pence and US Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

The gala awards dinner in Dallas, sponsored by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), celebrated the efforts of the Trump administration to support the State of Israel and was clouded in anti-Biden rhetoric, shared by Pence during his 25-minute speech.

Pence was recently honored as the No.1 Christian ally of Israel by the IAF as part of this year’s Top 50 Christian Allies list.

“I am proud to have served alongside the most pro-Israel president in American history,” the former vice president said to a standing ovation and piercing applause.

Pence recounted the previous administration's pro-Israel moves, including relocating the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights deeming settlements no longer inconsistent with international law and shutting down the PLO office in Washington, DC.

“To say the entire world opposed Trump’s decision was an understatement,” Pence said about the embassy’s relocation. He recounted how the former president had called one world leader after another and most, even in the US, were against taking action.

“I didn’t agree, but I understood why previous presidents had gone back” on their promises to move the embassy, Pence continued.

He then highlighted how “bipartisan support has begun to erode in one of two major political parties in this country,” including efforts by some Democrats recently to deny funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system after thousands of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza during the May war.

Congress later approved $1 billion for the Iron Dome.

“We believe in good over evil because we cherish an ancient promise that Americans have always clung to: that those who bless her [Israel] will be blessed,” Pence said. “We have reached a fateful moment in our history.”

Pence has been an active supporter of the IAF, which was founded in 2007 to promote communication between parliamentarians and legislators around the world who share a belief that Israel has a right to exist. The organization largely targets Evangelical Christians who support Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values.

The former vice president served as chairman of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus during his time as a congressman.

Erdan, who told attendees that “your continued support for Israel is more important than ever,” was a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus before leaving for the States. The organization said in a statement that Erdan’s “commitment to Jerusalem and the communities in Judea and Samaria has earned him the respect of the Bible-believing Christian community.”

While in Texas, Erdan also held meetings with the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas and former President Geroge W. Bush. He likewise took a tour of the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth with a representative of the Defense Ministry. Lockheed Martin is the manufacturer of the F35 military aircraft.

The IAF event honored Herzl Makov, CEO of the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, for what the organization described as decades of selfless dedication to the State of Israel.