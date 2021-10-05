The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

UN prevented Erdan from displaying pro-Hitler posts by UNRWA teacher

Erdan had meant to display the post during a discussion on UNRWA, so that he could illustrate his concern about the problem of incitement in UNRWA schools.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 04:29
Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan was prevented from bringing picture proving antisemitic nature of UNRWA teachers into General Assembly (photo credit: SPOKESMAN FOR AMBASSADOR GILAD ERDAN)
Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan was prevented from bringing picture proving antisemitic nature of UNRWA teachers into General Assembly
(photo credit: SPOKESMAN FOR AMBASSADOR GILAD ERDAN)
UN security personnel stopped Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan from bringing a display poster into the General Assembly showing a social media post by an UNRWA teacher that glorified Hitler.
"I see it as a very dangerous precedent here, preventing my freedom of expression, preventing my freedom of speech and basically hiding the truth from the UN," Erdan said when he complained about the matter during his public speech to the UNGA on Monday.
He had meant to display the post during a discussion on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, so that he could illustrate his concern about the problem of incitement in UNRWA schools.
"I am shocked because I brought here with me a photo of an UNRWA teacher's post glorifying the most horrific mass murderer in history, Adolf Hitler. Unfortunately, shockingly, I was prevented from bringing in this photo in order to share this proof with the other distinguished ambassadors here," Erdan said.
A UN spokesperson explained to The Jerusalem Post that protocol prevents ambassadors from using props when delivering speeches.
Heads of state, who speak during the high level opening sessions that takes place very September can do so, the spokesperson added. 
On Monday the UNGA heard a report from UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini about the challenges of servicing 5.7 million Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Lazzarini also addressed allegations of  incitement and antisemitism in some of its classrooms and in some social media posts by its staff.
"I am deeply proud of our education system and its resources. UNRWA uses host country curricula in line with best practices in refugee education," Lazzarini said.
The schools teach their pupils about human rights, conflict resolution, tolerance, gender equality and democracy, he said.
"Let's be clear," Lazzarini said, that UNRWA has "a zero tolerance policy for hate speech, incitement, discrimination, hostility or violence. 
"I am, however, acutely aware that we are operating in a highly divided and emotionally charged environment where zero risk does not exist," he said.
In his 30 years of humanitarian experience, Lazzarini said, he had never seen an organization that had gone to the lengths that UNRWA has to keep in line with humanitarian values.
"We review all host country textbooks to identify passages that are not in line with UN principles or values. 
Any passages that praise violence, whatever the context, are knocked out," he said.
He charged that those who attack UNRWA seek to discredit the agency for political reasons.
A Palestinian teacher conducts a class for students in an UNRWA-run school that reopened after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at al-Fari'ah refugee camp, in the West Bank April 12, 2021. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)A Palestinian teacher conducts a class for students in an UNRWA-run school that reopened after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at al-Fari'ah refugee camp, in the West Bank April 12, 2021. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)
"Politically motivated attacks on our education system and more broadly against the agency are increasing in frequency and in aggression," said Lazzarini.
"Those behind these attacks do not have the well-being of Palestinian refugee children at heart," he added. 
Their goal is to delegitimize the agency by eroding the rights of Palestinians, according to Lazzarini.
Erdan, in addressing the UNGA, said that his attack on UNRWA was factual and not political.
"Hamas has built terror tunnels under UNRWA schools and stored weapons", said Erdan. "Textbooks used in UNRWA schools have glorified terrorists, called Jews Satan's helpers and display maps that erase Israel," he stated. 
"UNRWA is part of the problem, not the solution", Erdan said, "and the time has come for the International community to hold it accountable".


Tags gilad erdan unrwa United Nations General Assembly
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

The message in Merkel’s swan-song trip to Israel - analysis

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by