Joe Biden VP announcement expected by midweek

Biden said on multiple occasions that he would pick someone who will be ready to serve as president on day one.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 11, 2020 06:03
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
WASHINGTON – Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is expected to announce his vice presidential pick this week, and it could happen as early as Tuesday, The New York Times has reported on Monday. According to the report, Biden may announce his running mate in the next couple of days.
The report also indicated that the work of the four-member committee that screened potential candidates was completed and that the former vice president has been in direct touch with all the leading candidates. Biden said on multiple occasions that he would pick someone who will be ready to serve as president on day one.
Recent media reports indicated that California Senator Kamala Harris and former Obama administration national security advisor Susan Rice are among the leading candidates. The imminent decision is expected as the DNC is finishing its preparations for the Democratic National Convention that will begin on Monday and will be held mostly virtually. Biden said last week that he wouldn’t travel to Milwaukee to address the convention in person.
Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, are all expected to address the audience. Former Republican governor of Ohio John Kasich announced that he would participate at the event as well.


