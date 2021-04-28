Likely candidate for new ambassador to Israel emerges in Washington

Nides is currently the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley, working with global clients and external and governmental affairs issues. He previously served as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013. He was also awarded the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Award in January 2013.

Nides was born to a Jewish family in Duluth, Minnesota. He started his career on Capitol Hill in various positions, including an assistant to the House Majority Whip and executive assistant to the Speaker of the House. He later spent a decade as Chief of Staff for several members of congress before pivoting to the banking sector in 1996.

According to his biography on the State Department’s website, before joining Morgan Stanley, Nides served as Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer of Burson-Marsteller and as Chief Administrative Officer of Credit Suisse First Boston, the investment banking division of Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group.

According to the Washington Post’s report, other nominees that are being considered are Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain for envoy to the World Food Program, and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel for ambassador to Japan.