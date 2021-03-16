More than half of Americans (56%) believe that Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president if given the opportunity to do so again, according to a recent poll.Considering Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial in his term, he is able to run for president again, if he so chooses. However, the majority of Americans believe that he should not be allowed to run for office again, despite Trump beating the charges of inciting an insurrection, which 49% of those polled believed he should have been convicted on.The Invisibly study surveyed 1,200 Americans between March 1-5, questioning them on their opinions of the Trump impeachment case.Those who supported Trump's conviction and expulsion from politics leaned more Democrat, while those who believed Trump should be able to run again and that the charge that he incited an insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6 is unfounded were typically Republican opinions.The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump in February, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the Capitol.The Senate vote of 57-43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a five-day trial in the same building ransacked by his followers on Jan. 6 shortly after they heard him deliver an incendiary speech.In the vote, seven of the 50 Senate Republicans joined the chamber's unified Democrats in favoring conviction.Trump left office on Jan. 20, so impeachment could not be used to remove him from power. But Democrats had hoped to secure a conviction to hold him responsible for a siege that left five people including a police officer dead and to set the stage for a vote to bar him from ever serving in public office again. Given the chance to hold office in the future, they argued, Trump would not hesitate to encourage political violence again.Reuters contributed to this report.