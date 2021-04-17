The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man sues Trump for US coronavirus deaths, seeks $1 trillion

75 co-plaintiffs are suing the former president in a class action lawsuit for the United States' coronavirus death toll and for economic and psychological problems.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2021 11:55
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Arnett Thomas, a 71-year-old New Jersey resident, is suing former US President Donald Trump for the harmful impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 
Thomas is one of 75 co-plaintiffs suing the former president in a class action lawsuit for the United States' coronavirus death toll and for economic and psychological problems caused by the pandemic, northjersey.com reported Thursday. 
The plaintiffs are seeking USD one trillion in a federal lawsuit filed in Newark, New Jersey and Thomas is looking for a lawyer to represent the plaintiffs, northjersey.com reported. The lawsuit, written by Thomas, is a 29-page document and cites a number of federal statutes and the US Constitution.
Thomas is a former prisoner who was convicted of murder in the 1980s, northjersey.com reported. It was in prison while serving his sentence that Thomas began studying law by reading books on the subject in the prison's library. in 1985, Thomas filed a lawsuit on behalf of inmates in New Jersey that resulted in the rules of solitary confinement changing, northjersey.com reported. Thomas was paroled in 2000.
“The former president literally became the very domestic enemy to the Constitution he swore to defend,” Thomas wrote in the lawsuit.
This is not the first suit Trump has faced since leaving office. In March, a Democratic congressman sued Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other allies of the former president over the deadly attack on the US Capitol when violent Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of Trump's election defeat.
The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the attack, which left five dead including a police officer, was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Republican congressman Mo Brooks and others.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Donald Trump lawsuit Coronavirus
