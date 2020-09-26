Musician John Legend says Americans will leave the US if Trump reelected

Musician John Legend said he will consider leaving the US if President Donald Trump is reelected, and believes other Americans will do the same, the Hill reported.

Legend told Cosmopolitan magazine that he and his wife were "born and raised" in the US, and that "all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don't know what one is supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy."

"I think [Trump's] handling of the pandemic has been embarrassing to the entire nation and has caused so much loss of life , that was preventable," continued Legend.

Legend believes that if Trump is elected, many Americans will start to consider emigrating, according to the Hill. He went on to say that he does not know if the US would "be a democracy" if Trump wins another four years.

Expressing some optimism, Legend said that he believes that Trump will not be reelected because Americans are finished with Trump's "daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press."

Legend and Trump clashed in the past, with Trump tweeting that legend is "boring" and Legend saying that Trump's leadership is "embarrassing."