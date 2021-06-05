New York Senate candidate encourages Americans to protest Hamas

Khaled Salem, a US Senate candidate for the State of New York, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to protest against the terrorist group Hamas, according to a report by PR Newswire. Salem, as a dual Egyptian-American citizen and CEO of American Human Rights, supports the elimination of terror tunnels from Gaza to Israel as well as supporting a worldwide protest against Hamas and the Lebanese-terrorist group Hezbollah. "I am extremely concerned that Hamas will divert a substantial portion of the $75 million dollars of American aid money, while terrorists hide among civilian infrastructure, including in schools, hospitals and residences," Salem stated, "The terrorists use civilians as human shields, which is a humanitarian war crime."Salem stresses that any humanitarian or financial aid that enters Gaza will manifest into weapons to fire upon Israel. He believes that one of the US's biggest problems is treating Hamas "as an equal to Israel."
As a candidate for US Senate, Salem is planning to unseat current Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. Salem's policy positions include free university education, implementing laws to decrease domestic violence throughout the US, free medical insurance, and more. The next US Senate elections will occur in November of next year.