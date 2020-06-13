The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ohio state senator blames COVID-19 on 'colored' pop not washing hands

Huffman was fired from his job as an emergency room physician following his highly controversial remarks.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JUNE 13, 2020 01:52
The US Senate Session Chamber (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US Senate Session Chamber
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ohio State Senator Stephen A. Huffman sparked outrage, blaming the African-American community's high COVID-19 rates on the "colored population" not washing hands, The New York Times reported Thursday.

According to The Times, Huffman was fired from his job as an emergency room physician following his highly controversial remarks. The Republican state senator represents the state's fifth senatorial district.

"Could it just be that African-Americans or the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups or wear a mask or do not socially distance themselves?" he said at a Tuesday Senate Health Committee hearing.

"Could that be the explanation of ... the higher incidence?" he added, according to The Times. Huffman's remark was reportedly rebuffed by Ohio Commission on Minority Health executive director Angela C. Dawson.

According to The Times, Dawson said Huffman's claims were "not the opinion of leading medical experts in this country," citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Huffman was reportedly fired from his job two days afterwards, with his employer, TeamHealth, saying, "Dr. Huffman’s comments are wholly inconsistent with our values and commitment to creating a tolerant and diverse workplace" and that it has "terminated Dr. Huffman’s employment."

As of late Friday, some 116 have died of COVID-19 in the US. According to research by AMP Research Lab titled "The Color of Coronavirus," the mortality rate for African-Americans is 2.3 times as high as that for white Americans.

In the District of Columbia, nearly three in four coronavirus deaths have been African American, The Washington Post reported Friday. 

According to the CDC, the factors influencing racial and ethnic gaps in US COVID-19 mortality include living conditions, work circumstances and underlying health conditions.

Decades-long housing discrimination has played a major role in the creation of the phenomena. According to the CDC, African Americans and other minorities are more likely to live in densely populated areas, being more likely to contract and spread the virus.

The CDC also said residential segregation is linked with a variety of adverse health outcomes. Known as "redlining," the practice through which African-American areas were marked as less desirable led to the establishment of factories in these areas, causing higher air pollution.

Huffman's claims were condemned by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, also a Republican, who said his "words were inappropriate and hurtful to so many Ohioans," according to The New York Times.

"He is a doctor and is in a unique position because of that to play a significant role in the legislature to work to change this serious health disparity. I hope that he will," DeWine added.

Legislative Black Caucus member, State Senator Hearcel F. Craig, reportedly called Huffman's remarks as an example of systematic racism. "Senator Huffman also needs to understand why 'colored' is offensive," Hearcel said, according to The Times.

"Our nation has faced a painful segregationist history of ‘colored only’ restrooms and water fountains, just to cite two examples. These practices were reprehensible and so many fought to remove them from our culture."

Huffman later apologized for his remarks, saying he "asked a question in an unintentionally awkward way that was perceived as hurtful and was exactly the opposite of what I meant," adding that he was "trying to focus on why Covid-19 affects people of color at a higher rate since we really do not know all the reasons."


Tags African Americans senate Ohio Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by