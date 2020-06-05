The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics

Patients with blood type A were linked to a 50% increase in the likelihood in needing to get oxygen or go on a ventilator

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2020 07:17
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA (photo credit: DREAMSTIME)
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
(photo credit: DREAMSTIME)
Genetic variations may be what causes different people to suffer from different symptoms of the coronavirus, according to a new study by European scientists, The New York Times reported.
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, is the first to find a strong statistical link between genetic variations and COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Variations at two spots in the human genome are associated with an increased risk of respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients, according to the study. Patients with Type A blood were linked to a 50% increase in the likelihood in needing to get oxygen or go on a ventilator, reported the Times.
Oddly enough, variations in ACE2, the protein to which the virus attaches itself on the surface of human cells, did not seem to make a difference in the severity of the virus.
"There are new kids on the block now,” said Andre Franke, a molecular geneticist at the University of Kiel in Germany and a co-author of the new study, according to the Times.
While age and preexisting conditions have already been found to increase the risk of severe cases of COVID-19, geneticists are hoping that DNA tests could help identify at-risk patients as well.
The study was conducted by taking blood samples from 1,610 patients who needed an oxygen supply or were put on a ventilator and 2,205 blood donors with no evidence of COVID-19. DNA was extracted from the samples and scanned with genotyping.
The scientists found two spots in the genome, known as loci, shared by an unusually high number of severely ill patients compared with those who were not ill, including one locus which determines our blood type.
Chinese scientists also found that patients with blood type A were more likely to develop a severe case of COVID-19, according to the Times.
While the Chinese study does support the new study, questions remain on why blood type affects the severity of the illness. "That is haunting me, quite honestly," said Franke.
The locus where the blood-type gene is located also contains DNA that acts an on-off switch for a gene producing a protein that triggers strong immune responses.
The novel coronavirus triggers an overreaction of the immune system in some people, leading to inflammation and lung damage. It could be that genetic variations influence that response.
The second locus found in the study, on Chromosome 3, has an even stronger statistical link to COVID-19, but the spot houses six genes so it's still unclear which one influences the severity of the illness, according to the Times.
One of the six genes encodes a protein known to interact with ACE2, but another nearby gene encodes a potent immune-signaling molecule. It could be that this gene triggers an overreaction as well.
A thousand researchers in 46 countries, including the European scientists involved in the new study, are collecting DNA samples from people with COVID-19 and sharing the data on the website of the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative.
Andrea Ganna, a genetic epidemiologist at the University of Helsinki, said that the collected data of the initiative were beginning to point to a single spot on Chromosome 3 as a potentially important factor, according to the Times.
Jonathan Sebat, a geneticist at the University of California, San Diego, told the Times that it's uncommon for genetic variants to emerge out of studies of so few people.
“We were all hoping optimistically this was one of those situations,” said Sebat, who is running a study in California to see if the two loci are as important as they seem.
Sebat stressed that the study focused on patients with respiratory issues.
Scientists conducting further studies may be able to zero in on exactly which gene in each locus affects the disease and may likely find many other genes with subtler influences on the course of the illness.
The variation in severity between patients has been attributed to other factors, including different strains of the virus, as well.
Over 30 different strains of the coronavirus were found in a study carried out in April by Professor Li Lanjuan and colleagues from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China and published in a non-peer reviewed paper released on website medRxiv.org.
Li 's team infected cells with COVID-19 strains carrying different mutations, of which the most aggressive strains were found to generate as much as 270 times as much viral load as the weakest strains. The aggressive strains also killed the human cells the fastest.
The results indicated "that the true diversity of the viral strains is still largely underappreciated,” Li wrote.
“Drug and vaccine development, while urgent, need to take the impact of these accumulating mutations into account to avoid potential pitfalls,” the scientists said.
Alex Winston contributed to this report.


Tags genetics Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by