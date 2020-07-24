The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump in November's election

Tosh is one of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party.

By REUTERS  
JULY 24, 2020 13:54
A logo for The Lincoln Project, funded by wealthy conservative donors who are opposed to the re-election of US President Donald Trump, is seen in a still image from video July 23, 2020 (photo credit: THE LINCOLN PROJECT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A logo for The Lincoln Project, funded by wealthy conservative donors who are opposed to the re-election of US President Donald Trump, is seen in a still image from video July 23, 2020
(photo credit: THE LINCOLN PROJECT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is a lifelong Republican. He is pro-gun, supports lower taxes and agrees with most of Republican President Donald Trump's agenda.
He is also spending his money to help defeat Trump in November's election.
"I agree with 80% of the things he does; I just cannot stand a liar," Tosh, 70, said of Trump.
Tosh is one of a growing number of wealthy conservative Americans who say Trump is a threat to democracy and the long-term health of the Republican Party. They are actively supporting his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 vote, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Several billionaire and millionaire donors to The Lincoln Project, the most prominent of Republican-backed groups opposing Trump's re-election, told Reuters that elected Republicans should also be punished for enabling him. Some even support the ouster of vulnerable Republican senators to hand control of the chamber to Democrats.
Their money has fueled an unprecedented campaign from members of a sitting president's own party to oust him from office. This is a sign that Trump has alienated some Republicans, most recently with his response to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality against Black Americans.
The ultimate impact of these actions remains to be seen in a country so deeply polarized. The "Never Trump" Republicans failed to stop his ascent in 2016 and became marginal figures as Trump came to dominate the party during his presidency. But this year could be different, some strategists from both parties said.
"The distinction in 2020 that we didn't see in 2016 is the amount of money backing their efforts and their size," said Karen Finney, a Democratic strategist and a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
"The number of people willing to go public about Trump and put serious money behind beating him -- I don't think we've seen an effort on this scale."
Besides The Lincoln Project, several Republican-backed groups have been formed in recent months to support Biden including 43 Alumni for Biden, a super PAC involving hundreds of officials who served in Republican President George W. Bush's administration, and a coalition of former Republican national security officials.
Others are skeptical, noting that Trump is vastly outraising and outspending the Never Trump groups and still enjoys nearly 90% support among Republicans. In June alone, Trump's campaign raised $55.2 million, compared to the $20 million that The Lincoln Project has raised since its formation in December.
Yet in a close election, even peeling away a sliver of wavering Republicans and some independents could make a difference, analysts said.
Tosh, who has given $11,000 to The Lincoln Project after seeing one of their ads attacking Trump, said he might give to other Republican-led groups too.
"I made the decision I will not support a Republican candidate in an election until Trump is gone," he said.
Other top individual donors to The Lincoln Project include Christy Walton, the Walmart heiress who has mainly given to Democratic candidates in recent years; hedge fund billionaire Andy Redleaf, who sits on the board of visitors at the conservative Federalist Society; and Sidney Jansma Jr., an oil and gas executive from Michigan and a frequent donor to Republican candidates and causes.
The Lincoln Project ads have attacked Trump over his response to economic and health crises and racial tensions, targeting wavering Trump voters and independents.
Democratic ad maker Jimmy Siegel who worked on Clinton's 2008 campaign, said some of the spots, viewed by millions, could be persuasive to "teetering" Republicans on the fence.
Erin Perrine, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, said of the anti-Trump groups: "This is the swamp – yet again – trying to take down the duly elected president of the United States." She said Trump's level of support among Republicans is "something any former president of any party could only dream of."
'REPUBLICANS SHOULD BE PUNISHED'
It is not just conservatives giving to the Republican anti-Trump groups. The Lincoln Project, for instance, is also receiving large sums from wealthy Democrats, filings with the Federal Election Commission show. Its biggest single donation in June was $1 million from hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel, a prolific Democratic donor.
Reed Galin, one of the group's founders who worked for Bush and the late Republican US Senator John McCain, said Trump's bullying brand of politics is "not good for the party, and it's also bad for the country."
Redleaf, founder of Minnesota-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors, said Biden will be the first Democratic presidential candidate he has voted for.
Readleaf, who calls himself a "conservative libertarian," has donated $35,000 to The Lincoln Project. He said he agreed with the group's push to also target Republican senators who face tough re-election battles in November.
Tosh said he has "mixed emotions."
"I've been a Republican all my life and want to stay Republican - but the Republican Party has to change after what it's done over the past three years."


Tags republican United States presidential election Donald Trump 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by