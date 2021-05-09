Rashida Tlaib: US tax dollars shouldn't support Israeli apartheid

The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward.



The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately. https://t.co/uI1vnTjDau May 8, 2021

Israel's Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan defended the country's actions in Jerusalem.

"Over the month of Ramadan, tens of thousands of Palestinians have prayed at their holiest site in Jerusalem and thousands more in mosques throughout the country. In Israel – unlike in other places – we value & safeguard freedom of worship, whatever of your religion," Erdan wrote.

He charged that Palestinians were exploiting the situation in Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of Jerusalem "to stoke violence and hatred towards Israel."

"Terror group Hamas never needs an excuse to ignite the region. And anti-Israel activists are always ready to portray Israel, and the Jews, as evil," he added. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas "uses any excuse to delegitimize Israel in order to deflect attention from his own corruption & failure to hold elections," Erdan tweeted."Terror group Hamas never needs an excuse to ignite the region. And anti-Israel activists are always ready to portray Israel, and the Jews, as evil," he added.

"The truth is that Israel is the safest place for Muslims in the Middle East. If a violent mob attacked the police anywhere else, we all know the results would be fatal and we all know there would be no condemnation tweets." Erdan tweeted.



He noted that some of the Palestinian protestors had called for the destruction of Tel Aviv. "t's time to stop this unhealthy obsession with Israel & look at the truth. Are these protestors calling for freedom to worship? No! Are they calling to halt evictions? No! They are using their holy site to lob firebombs & chant to destroy Tel Aviv," Erdan tweeted.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote, "The forced removal of long-time Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately."