The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways

Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday.

By REUTERS  
JULY 1, 2021 23:47
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Former US President Donald Trump's real estate company and its chief financial officer have been criminally charged with tax fraud.
Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday.
-- Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr with scheming to provide "off the book" compensation to Weisselberg and other unidentified executives, reducing tax obligations. They entered not guilty pleas.
-- Weisselberg received $1.76 million in indirect compensation including rent on a Manhattan apartment, annual lease payments on two Mercedes Benz cars, beds, televisions and even cash. He also concealed for years that he was a resident of New York City, avoiding local taxes. The indictment said he evaded about $900,000 in various taxes.
-- The former Republican president and his adult children who run the Trump Organization were not charged and not accused of wrongdoing, although the former president was mentioned in the indictment. Weisselberg's family members received private school tuition paid by personal checks drawn on the account of Donald Trump.
-- The 15-count indictment includes a charge of grand larceny in the second degree against Weisselberg, which carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.
-- The scheme to defraud tax authorities began in 2005 and continues to this day, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said the scheme also included paying a substantial portion of Weisselberg's and other employees' year-end bonuses from related Trump Organization companies, which lowered tax obligations.


Tags crime Donald Trump Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a needed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Free debate must continue, but 'apartheid' causes confusion - opinion

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by