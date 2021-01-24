The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

These were remarkable and uncertain times in US history.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 24, 2021 12:15
US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
An article at Vanity Fair by Adam Ciralsky has laid bare some kay aspects of Trump’s final days in office. The article sheds light on the key role of the US Defense Department during the weeks leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. These were remarkable and uncertain times in US history. When there is chaos and fears of insurrection the behavior of key people is brought to light and they are put through a crucible of needing to make the right decisions at the right time. The article is important because it sheds light and references some key aspects of the last days of Trump.  
“I sought and secured a front-row seat to what was happening inside the Department of Defense, the only institution with the reach and the tools—2.1 million troops and weapons of every shape and size—to counter any moves to forestall or reverse the democratic process,” writes Ciralsky.  
The article begins with acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller at the White House with his chief of staff, Kash Patel. “They were meeting with President Trump on ‘an Iran issue’” on January 5. We now know that the next day a massive protest in Washington would lead to attacks on the US capitol and ransacking of offices of US Senators. This was unprecedented. The article includes key insights from Miller, Patel and Ezra Cohen-Watnick the under secretary of defense for intelligence. 
Miller came with experience was wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He had commanded an airborne Special Forces battalion. The report looks at a week in his life basically, prior to January 19. Miller had three goals, he told the writer. “No military coup, no major war, and no troops in the street,” before observing dryly, “The ‘no troops in the street’ thing changed dramatically about 14:30…. So that one’s off [the list].”  
It shows the extraordinary place the US was in, during the fall of 2020 after the US election, that a “coup” was even considered. The reference to a coup is left hanging. It’s not clear what he meant. It is known that Trump attempted to reverse the election result. US National Guard were called into Washington on January 6 and some 20,000 have been deployed. 
Patel told the writer that the US had been successful in getting things done over the last several years. “[We] ended three wars. Went to Damascus for [American journalist and hostage] Austin Tice.” It is not clear what wars he is referring to. Trump sought to get out of Afghanistan and Syria. However Syria is not really a major war today. There was largely a myth that the conflict against ISIS in Syria was an “endless war,” when in fact it was a successful operation with almost no US ground troops.
The Tice comment is more interesting. In October 2020 the Wall Street Journal wrote that Patel went to Damascus as a White House official for hostage talks. Tice is from Texas and he was born in 1981. He went missing in Syria in 2012 during the Syrian civil war. A former US Marine he was a freelance journalist when he was disappeared, allegedly by the Syrian regime. The discussions show that the US believed they could get him back or at least learn of his fate. The Trump administration sought often to get US hostages back, such as US pastor Andrew Brunson who was held by Turkey.  
The attempt to get information on Tice and the lengths the US went to do complete this mission is clear, however it is unclear why nothing came of it. The Syrian regime likely wanted sanctions relief. Trump could cave on that key policy.  
Another part of the article touches on Miller’s comments about the “the $1.5 trillion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (a deeply flawed system I had covered at length for Vanity Fair)—a purportedly off-the-record conversation that someone in the Pentagon decided to simply post on the Defense Department’s website.” What did this costly, badly flawed aircraft—27 years in the making—say about the Pentagon’s spending priorities, the author notes? “Miller started laughing before letting loose: ‘I cannot wait to leave this job, believe me. Talk about a wicked problem! I wanted to take that one on. F-35 is the case study…. [T]hat investment, for that capability that we’re never supposed to use…I’m like, ‘We have created a monster.’”
The remarks by Miller that are referenced above are shocking. According to posts online, Miller  complained about the F-35 as a “case study” that should be examined. He appears to curse the aircraft in the interview. While it is an unbelievable aircraft, someone tells Miller that it is a capability the US is “never support to use.” It is referred to as a monster. Of interest is the fact that Israel may want more F-35s in the future and the UAE is buying them from the US now. It is unclear if the plane is such a monster and a case study in a problematic program, why so many countries are seeking it. Is it just the prestige? Countries that acquired it seem to like using it. 
Overall the important article leaves many questions about the key weeks and months leading up to the end of the Trump administration. It also leaves open questions about what the administration wanted to do and didn’t accomplish.  


