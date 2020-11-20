The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US Catholic bishops express concern over Biden presidency

Biden has been open about his Catholic faith, and regularly attends church services.

By CODY LEVINE  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 04:20
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the US economy as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by, Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the US economy as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by, Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed the organization's concerns on Tuesday over President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming administration on a number of social issues, saying in a statement that he “presents certain opportunities but also certain challenges,” as reported by the Washington Times. 
José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, said he wishes to form a working group as a response to Biden, a Catholic himself, on issues related to abortion and same-sex marriage. 
“This is a difficult and complex situation. We have reason to believe that he [Mr. Biden] will support some good policies, but we also have reason to believe that he will support policies" that don't follow Catholic teachings, Gomez said. 
On the other hand, Gomez said that he agrees with Biden on immigration reform, climate change and anti-racism initiatives, while opposing his support of the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which would allow federal funding of abortions. 
“We have long opposed these policies strongly and we will continue to do so,” the archbishop added. 
“But when politicians who profess the Catholic faith support them, there are additional problems. Among other things it creates confusion for the faithful about what the church actually teaches on these questions.”
Biden has been open about his Catholic faith, and regularly attends church services. 
 


Tags Joe Biden Catholic US elections 2020
