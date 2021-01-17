The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Washington, state capitals on high alert ahead of Wednesday inauguration

Capitals in battleground states, where Trump has directed his accusations of voter fraud, were on especially high alert.

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS  
JANUARY 17, 2021 23:26
NATIONAL GUARD members walk in front of the US Capitol on Thursday, as tension continues ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
NATIONAL GUARD members walk in front of the US Capitol on Thursday, as tension continues ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Three days ahead of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s inauguration, Washington’s downtown streets are empty, and many of them are already blocked for vehicles and foot traffic.
Only law enforcement, residents who live in the downtown area, members of the press, and people who are staying in the hotels there were allowed to cross the barricade that is leading to the corner of 14 and F, usually a busy junction between the White House and Congress that attracts locals and tourists alike.
Dozens of businesses, from coffee shops to financial institutions were boarded up. At the inner part of the perimeter, crews installed razor wires on top of the existing, 2.5 meter fence. All public access to the National Mall was blocked.
“Caution – K9 at work,” reads the sign at the checkpoint at 14 and I. But even locals can’t cross all the way down to Pennsylvania Avenue, as it is blocked for all traffic. Several crews were working on Sunday to keep expanding the perimeter, pushing it further away from Capitol Hill. Some of the streets, like K Street, are open for pedestrians, but heavy trucks are blocking any cars from approaching.
Along the Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House, a few residents were riding bikes or taking a Sunday walk. Michelle Topel, a mental health therapist who lives nearby, said that she has never witnessed such a massive presence of law enforcement in the streets. “I’ve lived in Washington my whole life. It feels like a raw wound. Like my heart has just been ripped out. I love this city. I grew up in the city. I’ve lived in, worked in, and raised a family in this city, and it’s just sad and horrifying,” she added.
“I’m old enough to remember the riots [of 1968]. I was a child, but I remember tanks in the streets, but never anything like this,” Topel continued. “I was talking to a friend the other day about places where there’s always this constant sense of being under threat,” she said.
“And here in the United States, up until this moment of time, I think that we have felt like there has been a privilege that we have just taken for granted; that this can’t happen here, that we were safe. And in a way I think that there was a sense of privilege associated with that, which has now been sort of stripped away.”
Cynthia Brumfield, a cybersecurity analyst who lives in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, said that the situation at the Nation’s capital is “apocalyptic.”
“It’s surreal. We biked down to the Capitol last week and saw the soldiers around; hundreds and hundreds of soldiers around the perimeter,” she said. “And it was scary. I have not been scared like that.”
“I think this is a show of force that will dissuade any real attack,” she continued. “I think it’s intentional overkill to make people think twice about doing anything, but who knows?”
She went on to say that residents are still planning to celebrate at the time of the inauguration – outside their buildings. “Everyone’s going to get out with pots and pans and sing and shout. There’s a neighborhood [forum] and we were all messaging each other this morning that we all want to cheer at the moment that Biden is inaugurated,” Brumfield said.
Heavy security could be seen in more than a dozen states, as the FBI has warned of additional armed protests. Security officials have eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as that is when the anti-government “boogaloo” movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states.
“Following the siege at our nation’s Capitol and reports on threats to state capitals, I’m bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and democratic process,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted on Sunday, adding that he was activating the state police and National Guard to protect the state’s capital, Springfield.
Capitals in battleground states, where Trump has directed his accusations of voter fraud, were on especially high alert.
Several hundred law enforcement officers and National Guard troops milled around Georgia’s state house in Atlanta early Sunday. Chain-link fences and cement barriers protected the Capitol grounds and multiple armored vehicles were stationed nearby.
In Lansing, Michigan, crews were setting up barricades and blocking off streets around the capitol building as snow flurries fell on Sunday morning. Office buildings around the capitol had boarded up their windows.
In addition to increasing police presence, some states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and Kentucky, have taken the further step of closing their capitol grounds to the public.
It was not clear whether the FBI warning and the ramped up security presence around the country might lead some protesters to stay at home.
Following the January 6 violence in Washington, some militia members said they would not attend a long-planned pro-gun demonstration in Virginia on Monday, where authorities were worried about the risk of violence as multiple groups converged on the state capital, Richmond.


Tags Joe Biden nationalism and anti-semitism Donald Trump riot white supremacist FBI neo-nazi nationalism extremism Capitol Hill Capitol Proud Boys
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by