'Where is the big Jew?' capitol riot protestor asks looking for Schumer

The first few moments upon US Senator Chuck Schumer entering the new role as Senate majority leader, he had been hiding from a violent pro-Trump mob that was rampaging through the Capitol.During the incident, Schumer reportedly heard one rioter yell “Where’s the big Jew?”, according to a report by The New York Times. “January 6 was the best of times,” Mr. Schumer said in an interview in his office, “and it was the worst of times.”Schumer received his dream job as the Senate Majority Leader as soon as Democrat Jon Ossoff was confirmed to win the final Georgia Senate race that would give the Democratic party the majority. The former Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, thus became the Senate Minority Leader. With this victory, Schumer has become the first Jewish person to hold the title of Senate Majority Leader. “What I’ve done throughout my career,” he added. “I do my job well, and everything works out.”Just recently, Schumer helped pass Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package though the Senate. However, that isn't to say that Schumer's dream job does not have any challenges for the New York Senator, as he is responsible to maneuver President Biden’s agenda through a 50-50 Senate without any Democratic vote to spare while navigating between the progressive and moderate factions in the party.