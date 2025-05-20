Haim Taib at Jpost Convention in New York: “Our mission must now reach further — toward Africa”

Haim Taib, President of the 2025 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York and founder and President of the Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation, told attendees at the conference that Israel’s mission of delivering agriculture, clean energy, medicine, digital health, and water must extend to Africa.

Taib, who has developed infrastructure, hospitals, and education in Africa through the Mitrelli Group for more than 34 years, said that by 2050, the African continent, the world’s youngest and fastest-growing continent, will be home to 2.8 billion people. Africa lacks a sufficient supply of clean water and electricity, and millions do not receive basic education and adequate health care, he added.

To address these issues, Taib said that the US, Israel, and Africa should join in a new alliance, combining Israeli innovation and US influence. He cited the Lobito Corridor Project, a $4 billion infrastructure initiative linking Angola, the DRC, and Zambia, which can be a platform for food security, housing, education, connectivity, and prosperity. Taib announced the launch of the Lobito Corridor Development Platform, a new investment platform to scale and activate this vision and said that it presents a strategic opportunity for shared growth for Africa, for Israel, and for the world. “Israel has a role to play in that future,” said Taib, “to link future to purpose. In moments like these, purpose must be grounded in hope.”

Discussing matters closer to home, Taib said that bringing back the remaining hostages from Gaza is the moral thing to do, adding that Israel’s mission is not only to bring the hostages home, but to bring them back to a country that is “whole, resilient, and deserving of their sacrifice. This moment tests not only our strength, but our spirit.”

Taib expressed his thanks to US President Donald Trump for his support of Israel and expressed his hope that Iran will never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. He lauded the Abraham Accords and efforts to expand the Accords, saying that “Deepening relations with Saudi Arabia could bring lasting security and opportunity — not only for our region, but for Africa as well.”

Written in collaboration with Menomadin and Mitrelli Groups