The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

'400 families left Lod because of riots,' says mayor

Arab rioters set fire to dozens of cars; Jewish property, including synagogues, was vandalized and set ablaze, and stones thrown at Jewish residents.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 26, 2021 15:18
FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH a police car in Lod that was torched along with shops and other property by Arab residents rioting in the city last Wednesday. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH a police car in Lod that was torched along with shops and other property by Arab residents rioting in the city last Wednesday.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said on Monday that some 400 families have left the city since Arab riots broke out in the city in May.
During the riots, which began the day Hamas initiated the most recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, Arab rioters set fire to dozens of cars; Jewish property, including synagogues, was vandalized and set ablaze, and stones thrown at Jewish residents.
Far-right Jewish vigilantes entered Lod in response to the riots and attacked Arab residents and property, following the heavy dissatisfaction of Jewish Lod residents with the police response to the riots.
In one incident, an Jewish resident shot and killed an Arab resident who was allegedly part of a rioting mob approaching a Jewish neighborhood.
The intercommunal violence spread to other major mixed Jewish-Arab cities, including Haifa, Acre, Ramle, and beyond.
"Four hundred families have left Lod because of the riots," Revivo said during a meeting of the Land of Israel Knesset caucus, a right-wing Knesset forum dedicated to advancing the Judea and Samaria settlements and opposed to a two-state solution.
Revivo said that mixed cities needed to be given "national priority" for development to encourage people to move to such places.
"We are still in post-trauma. Maybe your heard that there is some kind of quiet but we experienced a traumatic incident two months ago," said Revivo.
The Lod mayor said that he had directed significant funds to the Arab sector in his city but said that "They turned their backs on us and Palestinian identity prevailed, and the nationalistic demon came out into the open in mixed cities."


Tags lod riot arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by