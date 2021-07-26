'400 families left Lod because of riots,' says mayor

During the riots, which began the day Hamas initiated the most recent conflict between Israel and Gaza, Arab rioters set fire to dozens of cars; Jewish property, including synagogues, was vandalized and set ablaze, and stones thrown at Jewish residents.

Far-right Jewish vigilantes entered Lod in response to the riots and attacked Arab residents and property, following the heavy dissatisfaction of Jewish Lod residents with the police response to the riots.

In one incident, an Jewish resident shot and killed an Arab resident who was allegedly part of a rioting mob approaching a Jewish neighborhood.

The intercommunal violence spread to other major mixed Jewish-Arab cities, including Haifa, Acre, Ramle, and beyond.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Four hundred families have left Lod because of the riots," Revivo said during a meeting of the Land of Israel Knesset caucus, a right-wing Knesset forum dedicated to advancing the Judea and Samaria settlements and opposed to a two-state solution.

Revivo said that mixed cities needed to be given "national priority" for development to encourage people to move to such places.

"We are still in post-trauma. Maybe your heard that there is some kind of quiet but we experienced a traumatic incident two months ago," said Revivo.

The Lod mayor said that he had directed significant funds to the Arab sector in his city but said that "They turned their backs on us and Palestinian identity prevailed, and the nationalistic demon came out into the open in mixed cities."