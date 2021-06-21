A creative solution for Hamas balloon terror

In this current phase, hundreds of new adult trees were planted in Kisufim Forest, on the Western side of the Gaza Strip. In additional phases, KKL-JNF plans, in cooperation with security forces and the IDF, to plant more trees to prevent direct fire in other areas as well.

“From the moment we started seeing incendiary balloons being sent from Gaza, we knew we had to take action and come up with creative solutions,” Says Siaky. He added that “During the planting, KKL-JNF employees are completely exposed to fire from Gaza, but the mission and its importance are clear to us all, and the fact that these plantings save lives means that we have to keep going.”

KKL-JNF (Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund) on Sunday completed the fourth phase in its long-term plan of planting trees to improve the security of Israeli residents near the Gaza Strip.The natural barrier of trees planted around Israeli villages and neighborhoods will provide citizens with both better protection from Hamas’ balloon terror and will enrich local greenery and forestry – “it’s the best answer we have against these heinous acts of aggression,” says KKL-JNF head of southern forest region Gil Siaky.