The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Are Israel and Hamas close to reaching a prisoner exchange deal?

The rare gathering of the Hamas leadership in Cairo has led many Palestinians to believe that a deal is about to be announced.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 17:06
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
A recent meeting in Cairo between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fadwa Barghouti, wife of jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, has triggered a wave of speculation regarding an imminent prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.
Haniyeh also met with Rana Shobaki, daughter of 82-year-old Fuad Shobaki, the oldest Palestinian prisoner currently held in Israeli jail. 
A senior general in the Palestinian Authority security forces and a financial adviser to former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, Shobaki was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the failed attempt to smuggle the Karen A weapons ship from Iran into the Gaza Strip nearly two decades ago.
After the meetings, the Palestinian and Arab media was filled with reports about “significant progress” and a “breakthrough” in Egyptian efforts to secure a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas. 
An unconfirmed report in a Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper to the effect that Germany was now involved in the mediation efforts has triggered rumors about an impending deal.
FATAH LEADER Marwan Barghouti is escorted in handcuffs into the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court in 2012. (credit: FLASH90)FATAH LEADER Marwan Barghouti is escorted in handcuffs into the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court in 2012. (credit: FLASH90)
Haniyeh was in the Egyptian capital together with several senior Hamas officials. They were invited to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on ways of preserving the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of last May’s Israel-Hamas war, and the possibility of reaching a prisoner exchange agreement.
The rare gathering of the Hamas leadership in Cairo has led many Palestinians to believe that a deal is about to be announced.
Sources close to Hamas said that while some progress was achieved on the first two issues – the ceasefire and reconstruction - it’s premature to talk about a breakthrough on a prisoner swap with Israel.
Other sources, however, claimed that “certain” progress has been achieved towards striking a prisoner exchange deal, but refused to elaborate.
Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk was quoted earlier this week as saying that Israel has initiated a certain “move” on the prisoner exchange issue. He did not provide any details about the alleged move, but said that it was “insufficient and does not create a serious impression.”
Abu Marzouk and other Hamas officials said that the ball was now in the Israeli court. They claimed that a deal could be reached within weeks once Israel accepted Hamas’s demands.
Another Hamas official claimed that the only new development on the issue of the indirect talks to reach a prisoner exchange deal was that Israel was no longer linking it to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
“Until recently, Israel emphasized that the two issues are interrelated,” the official said on Thursday. “But now we understand from the Egyptians that Israel has dropped this condition.”
Barghouti, Shobaki and Ahmed Sa’dat, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who was jailed for his role in the 2001 assassination of former tourism minister Rehavam Ze’evi, are at the top of the list of the prisoners that Hamas is demanding in return for the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul. Additionally, Hamas is holding two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who entered the Gaza Strip on their own in 2014 and 2015.
Hamas is also insisting that Israel release senior commanders of its military wing, Hassan Salameh, Abbas al-Sayed, Ibrahim Hamed, Abdel Nasser Issa, and Jamal Abu al-Haijah. They are all serving lengthy sentences for their role in dozens of terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed and injured.
Hamas is also demanding the release of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison last month. Five of the inmates belong to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, while the sixth, Zakariya Zubeidi, is a former commander of Fatah’s Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin. The six escapees were recaptured days after the jailbreak.
A Fatah official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post that Barghouti and Shobaki will be included in the upcoming prisoner exchange deal. The official said that despite the tensions between Fatah and Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group has provided the PA leadership with a partial list of the prisoners it wants to be released from Israeli prison.
“We are talking about more than 1,000 prisoners,” the official told the Post. “Barghouti and Shobaki were supposed to be released in the [Gilad] Schalit deal in 2011. In the end, Israel will end up paying a similar price to the one it paid back then, when it released 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.”
The Fatah official said that the PA leadership was also in touch with the Egyptians regarding the prisoner exchange issue. “The Palestinian Authority leadership will be part of the deal,” he argued. “The Egyptians know that excluding the Palestinian leadership from a deal will strengthen Hamas, and I’m not sure that’s what Egypt, Israel and the US want.”


Tags Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Palestinians prisoner release Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by