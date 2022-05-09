The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gantz: We are dealing with terrorism based on lies

The military does not believe Hamas is behind the current wave of deadly attacks.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 9, 2022 17:00
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a ceremony honoring Disabled IDF soldiers, in Tel Aviv on April 5, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a ceremony honoring Disabled IDF soldiers, in Tel Aviv on April 5, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The military believes that while Hamas is not behind the current wave of attacks carried out by lone wolves, the group is piggybacking on the success carried out by the terrorists who have killed 18 Israelis in the past month and a half.

The incitement by Hamas as well as the ongoing violence on the Temple Mount has driven Palestinian youths to stab, open fire and murder Israelis with axes.

The IDF believes that despite speeches by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar calling for additional attacks, intelligence shows that the group did not plan or support the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

“We are dealing with terrorism based on lies,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “Terrorism fueled by hatred and incitement that produce inhuman murder machines.”

“The defense establishment, the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police are cooperating, with full force and great power in terms of intelligence, offensive and defensive. In Israel, in Judea and Samaria and wherever required,” he said.

YAHYA SINWAR, leader of Hamas in Gaza, gestures on stage during a rally in Gaza City on May 24 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)YAHYA SINWAR, leader of Hamas in Gaza, gestures on stage during a rally in Gaza City on May 24 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

The attackers as well as those who instigated and sent them have all “paid a heavy price” for encouraging the murder of Israelis.

Gantz warned that security forces will “act by every means possible” to bring the current wave to an end, no matter the price.

“We will cut off the hand that holds the knife, we will lay our hands on those who spread incitement and blood libels in the name of religion. We will eradicate the wave of terror, it will take some time, and there will be a price we will have to charge, whatever it is. There are no restrictions, and there will be no restraints. We operate in villages, cities, and online,” he warned.

According to him, if there is no security for Israeli citizens, the Palestinian economy in Gaza and the West Bank will be harmed. 

“The steps we have taken will collapse and the land from which the terrorists emerged will tremble,” he warned.

Following a wave of deadly attacks, the IDF has reinforced troops in the West Bank for a total of 26 battalions in order to bring the current wave of violence to an end. 

The military has admitted that the ongoing attacks have been an operational failure by the IDF as it is their role to stop Palestinians from illegally crossing into the country through holes in the security fence.

The huge boost in troops allows the military to carry out offensive operations in the West Bank and deploy troops along the security fence in order to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police have also been focusing their sights on the northern West Bank and the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Tulkaram and their surrounding villages.

The increase in troop deployment to the West Bank is expected to last until the end of the year.



Tags Benny Gantz Hamas IDF Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by