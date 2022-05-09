Gantz: We are dealing with terrorism based on lies

The military believes that while Hamas is not behind the current wave of attacks carried out by lone wolves, the group is piggybacking on the success carried out by the terrorists who have killed 18 Israelis in the past month and a half.

The incitement by Hamas as well as the ongoing violence on the Temple Mount has driven Palestinian youths to stab, open fire and murder Israelis with axes.

The IDF believes that despite speeches by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar calling for additional attacks, intelligence shows that the group did not plan or support the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

“We are dealing with terrorism based on lies,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “Terrorism fueled by hatred and incitement that produce inhuman murder machines.”

“The defense establishment, the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the police are cooperating, with full force and great power in terms of intelligence, offensive and defensive. In Israel, in Judea and Samaria and wherever required,” he said.

The attackers as well as those who instigated and sent them have all “paid a heavy price” for encouraging the murder of Israelis.

Gantz warned that security forces will “act by every means possible” to bring the current wave to an end, no matter the price.

“We will cut off the hand that holds the knife, we will lay our hands on those who spread incitement and blood libels in the name of religion. We will eradicate the wave of terror, it will take some time, and there will be a price we will have to charge, whatever it is. There are no restrictions, and there will be no restraints. We operate in villages, cities, and online,” he warned.

According to him, if there is no security for Israeli citizens, the Palestinian economy in Gaza and the West Bank will be harmed.

“The steps we have taken will collapse and the land from which the terrorists emerged will tremble,” he warned.

Following a wave of deadly attacks, the IDF has reinforced troops in the West Bank for a total of 26 battalions in order to bring the current wave of violence to an end.

The military has admitted that the ongoing attacks have been an operational failure by the IDF as it is their role to stop Palestinians from illegally crossing into the country through holes in the security fence.

The huge boost in troops allows the military to carry out offensive operations in the West Bank and deploy troops along the security fence in order to prevent Palestinians from crossing into Israel through holes in the fence.

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police have also been focusing their sights on the northern West Bank and the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Tulkaram and their surrounding villages.

The increase in troop deployment to the West Bank is expected to last until the end of the year.