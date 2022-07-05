The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Revive Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Macron tells Lapid

“I know from personal experience that you can be that figure. You have the agenda; you have the commitment to peace.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 5, 2022 17:25
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

PARIS - Prime Minister Yair Lapid has the potential to make historic peace with the Palestinians, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the premier’s visit to the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

Macron called for “a return to political dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis.”

“I know you can have a historic figure by launching a process that has been stopped for so long,” Macron said.

Referring to the longstanding friendship between the leaders, the French president added: “I know from personal experience that you can be that figure. You have the agenda; you have the commitment to peace.”

“I know from personal experience that you can be that figure. You have the agenda; you have the commitment to peace.”

Emmanuel Macron

Lapid avoided mentioning the Palestinians in his remarks, focusing instead on the Iranian nuclear program and Hezbollah’s threats to Israeli gas fields.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

PM Lapid's first trip abroad

The visit to Paris was Lapid’s first trip abroad as prime minister, and a reunion of two politicians who have been friends for nearly a decade, since Lapid was Israel’s finance minister and Macron was France’s economy minister. They bonded over forming centrist political parties and have discussed ways to promote centrist politics, and are in regular in contact over the Whatsapp messaging app.

Macron grinned when Lapid arrived at the Elysee Palace in a Renault hatchback, and they embraced, walking into the presidential building with their arms around each other.

“You chose France as your first visit abroad, something I found very moving, dear Yair,” Macron said.

“It’s a true pleasure for my first visit as prime minister to be to a country and president that is a close friend,” Lapid stated.

Macron said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 Iran Deal that Western powers have yet to give up on reviving, “will not be enough - but I do believe we need to keep Iran below the nuclear threshold.”

“We need to continue talks with the Americans and negotiations on their regional and ballistic activities,” Macron stated.

Lapid said that Israel and France “may disagree about what the content of the agreement should be, but we do not disagree on the facts: Iran continues to violate the agreement and develop its program, enriching uranium beyond the level it is allowed to and removing cameras from nuclear sites.”

In 2018, Lapid said, “Macron was the first leader to talk about the need for a new deal with Iran, with no expiration dates and coordinated international pressure to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threshold state.”



