Biden: I support two states based on pre-1967 lines

US President Joe Biden pledged his support for a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 lines with mutual swaps when he held a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in Bethlehem.

He did not cede to Abbas' request to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, but he spoke of a "future Palestinian state" and one with continuous territory.

"Two states along the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps, remains the best way to achieve equal measures of security prosperity freedom and democracy for the Palestinians as well as Israelis.

“The Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that is independent, sovereign, viable and continuous,” Biden said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and US President Joe Biden react after a statement, in Bethlehem in the West Bank July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

When will Israel and the PA hold talks?

Despite this, he said, the ground is "not ripe" at "this moment to restart negotiations."

It is possible, however, he said, to use Israel's new ties with its neighbors to improve relations with the Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden gives a statement, in Bethlehem in the West Bank July 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

“At this moment, when Israel is improving relations with nations throughout the region we can harness that same momentum to reinvigorate the peace process between the Palestinian people and the Israelis,” Biden said.

When it came to Jerusalem, Biden said, “it was central to the national visions of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The issues

“Jerusalem must be a city for all its people. Its holy sites preserving its status quo, with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan continuing to serve as custodian,” Biden explained.

Biden acknowledged the loss of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in May while covering an IDF raid in Jenin. The US has said that is likely she was accidentally shot by an IDF soldier.

"She was an American citizen and a proud Palestinian," whose work was vital to democracy, Biden said.

"The US will continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death," he said.

To help improve Palestinian day-to-day life, Biden said, he was pledging an additional $200 million to the United Relief and Works Agency.

Biden also referenced the pledge he made earlier in the day when he visited Augusta Victoria hospital in east Jerusalem for $100 million for Palestinian health care services in east Jerusalem.

The United States has engaged with Israel on steps to improve life for Palestinians including the provision of a 4G internet system for Palestinians, renewable energy and freedom of movement for goods and people.

"We cannot wait for a peace agreement to solve everything. The best way to keep the hope is to stick to the goal that things will get better," said Biden.

"The Palestinian Authority has its own work to do," he said, listing them as insisting on and prioritizing democracy, transparency and implementing more transparency.

"This is critical to building a democratic Palestinian society."

Abbas urged the United States to unilaterally recognize the state of Palestinian with east Jerusalem as its capital “on the 1967 borders" and called on it to end the “Israeli occupation.”