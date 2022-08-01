The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA raises salary for terrorists who killed 9 at Hebrew U

The 14.29% raise in the salaries of four terrorists coincided with the 20th anniversary of the bombing, which took place on Sunday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 09:53
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France July 20, 2022. (photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France July 20, 2022.
(photo credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Palestinian Authority increased its monthly payments to the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack at Hebrew University in 2002, Palestinian Media Watch found.

The 14.29% raise in the salaries of four terrorists coincided with the 20th anniversary of the bombing, which took place on Sunday.

How much are they getting?

Over the past 20 years, the PA paid Wael Qassem, Wassim Abbasi, Alla Aldin Abbasi and Muhammed Odeh over NIS 8 million (over $2.5 million). Their monthly payments are set to increase from NIS 7,000 ($2,251) per month to NIS 8,000 ($2,572); they also receive a supplement of NIS 300 shekels ($96) each month because they were residents of Jerusalem.

Four other terrorists convicted for taking part in the attack receive a salary from the PA, as well.

Bodies are taken away following an explosion at the busy cafeteria in east Jerusalem's Hebrew University July 31, 2002. (credit: FLASH90) Bodies are taken away following an explosion at the busy cafeteria in east Jerusalem's Hebrew University July 31, 2002. (credit: FLASH90)

The Palestinians in question bombed the Frank Sinatra Cafeteria on the Hebrew University campus on July 31, 2002, murdering Janis Routh Coulter, 36, Dina Carter, 38, David Gritz, 24, Daphna Spruch, 61, Levina Shapira, 53, Benjamin Blustein, 25, David Ladowski, 29, Revital Barashi, 30, and Marla Bennet, 24. They also injured 80 others.

Palestinian Media Watch provided official PA documents showing the terrorists' salaries and how they increased over time.

U.S. Airport workers prepare to load August 1, 2002 the coffins of Benjamin Thomas Blutstein, 25, and Jansin Ruth Coulter, 36, at a terminal of Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv to be shipped to the United States for burial. Both American students were killed in a bombing at the Hebrew University. (credit: REUTERS/HAVAKUK LEVISON) U.S. Airport workers prepare to load August 1, 2002 the coffins of Benjamin Thomas Blutstein, 25, and Jansin Ruth Coulter, 36, at a terminal of Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv to be shipped to the United States for burial. Both American students were killed in a bombing at the Hebrew University. (credit: REUTERS/HAVAKUK LEVISON)

The Security Cabinet voted on Sunday to deduct NIS 600 million from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the PA, as it is legally required to do as long as the PA pays terrorists who attacked Israelis.

The practice is called "pay for slay" by its critics and the "martyrs' fund" by the PA. The Knesset passed a law in 2018 requiring the government to withhold funds equal to the amount the PA pays terrorists each year.



Tags Hebrew University Palestinian Authority Terrorism terrorist attacks on israel terrorist bombing Terror Attack terror funding Terrorist pay for slay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by