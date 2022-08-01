PA raises salary for terrorists who killed 9 at Hebrew U

The Palestinian Authority increased its monthly payments to the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack at Hebrew University in 2002, Palestinian Media Watch found.

The 14.29% raise in the salaries of four terrorists coincided with the 20th anniversary of the bombing, which took place on Sunday.

How much are they getting?

Over the past 20 years, the PA paid Wael Qassem, Wassim Abbasi, Alla Aldin Abbasi and Muhammed Odeh over NIS 8 million (over $2.5 million). Their monthly payments are set to increase from NIS 7,000 ($2,251) per month to NIS 8,000 ($2,572); they also receive a supplement of NIS 300 shekels ($96) each month because they were residents of Jerusalem.

Four other terrorists convicted for taking part in the attack receive a salary from the PA, as well.

Bodies are taken away following an explosion at the busy cafeteria in east Jerusalem's Hebrew University July 31, 2002. (credit: FLASH90)

The Palestinians in question bombed the Frank Sinatra Cafeteria on the Hebrew University campus on July 31, 2002, murdering Janis Routh Coulter, 36, Dina Carter, 38, David Gritz, 24, Daphna Spruch, 61, Levina Shapira, 53, Benjamin Blustein, 25, David Ladowski, 29, Revital Barashi, 30, and Marla Bennet, 24. They also injured 80 others.

Palestinian Media Watch provided official PA documents showing the terrorists' salaries and how they increased over time.

U.S. Airport workers prepare to load August 1, 2002 the coffins of Benjamin Thomas Blutstein, 25, and Jansin Ruth Coulter, 36, at a terminal of Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv to be shipped to the United States for burial. Both American students were killed in a bombing at the Hebrew University. (credit: REUTERS/HAVAKUK LEVISON)

The Security Cabinet voted on Sunday to deduct NIS 600 million from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects for the PA, as it is legally required to do as long as the PA pays terrorists who attacked Israelis.

The practice is called "pay for slay" by its critics and the "martyrs' fund" by the PA. The Knesset passed a law in 2018 requiring the government to withhold funds equal to the amount the PA pays terrorists each year.