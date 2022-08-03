The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israeli gov't can't bring Hadar back - Tzur Goldin at march to Gaza

“No one in this government intends to bring my brother home,” said Tzur. “We the public will bring them home.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2022 21:18
March to the Gaza Strip in protest of the capture of four Israeli citizens by Hamas. (photo credit: HADAR SHELI)
March to the Gaza Strip in protest of the capture of four Israeli citizens by Hamas.
(photo credit: HADAR SHELI)

The Israeli public must force the government to secure the release of the four Gaza captives, said Tzur Goldin at the start of a three-day march to highlight their plight, including that of his twin brother, Hadar.

“No one in this government intends to bring my brother home,” said Tzur. “We the public will bring them home.”

“No one in this government intends to bring my brother home. We the public will bring them home.”

Tzur Goldin

Tzur set out on Wednesday morning from the family’s Kfar Saba home with his father, Simha, his mother, Leah, and hundreds of other supporters.

They marched to Rishon Lezion, from where they planned to set out on Thursday with an eye toward reaching the Erez Crossing at the Gaza border on Friday.

March to the Gaza Strip in protest of the capture of four Israeli citizens by Hamas. (credit: HADAR SHELI) March to the Gaza Strip in protest of the capture of four Israeli citizens by Hamas. (credit: HADAR SHELI)

At issue is the plight of four men: Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayad.

Shaul and Goldin, both IDF soldiers, are believed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war, and their bodies have been held by Hamas.

The captured boys

Mengistu and Sayad are both Israeli civilians who suffer from psychological illnesses, which led to their wandering into Gaza. Mengistu entered Gaza in 2014, and Hisham in 2015.

In June, Hamas released a video of Hisham alive but lying in bed hooked up to an oxygen mask. Hamas, which forcibly rules Gaza, said that Hisham was ill.

The Goldin family chose to set out now because Hadar was ambushed by Hamas in a Gaza tunnel eight years ago on August 1. He was 23 at the time.

Tzur told the marchers that the “biggest bluff that recent governments tell the public is that there are efforts to return the captives. There are no efforts to return the captives.”

His family, Tzur said, is “not afraid of Hamas. We will reach the Gaza border and broadcast the message that this is one big bluff.”

At issue for the Goldin family, in particular, is Israel’s failure to link the passage of goods into Gaza with the release of the captives.

At the start of the march, Simha recited the prayer for a safe journey, and Leah thanked the participants at the end of the first day of the event.

“We are marching to bring the boys back home,” she said.

Despite her inclusive message, much of the publicity around the march spoke of only Goldin, Shaul and Mengistu. This included T-shirts and flags calling for the return of the boys.

A spokesman for the march said he had no idea why all the publicity material had not included all four of the men.

The Goldin family has been at the forefront of the publicity battle for the return of the men, who are often referred to as “the sons.”

According to a spokesperson for the march, they were the only family members present on the first day, however, representatives from other families are likely to join the march on Thursday and Friday.



Tags Hamas Prisoner swap gaza strip prison Avera Mengistu Hadar Goldin Oron Shaul Hisham al-Sayed
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by