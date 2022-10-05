IDF captures Palestinian suspect during Yom Kippur raid in West Bank

Israeli security forces arrested a Hamas-affiliated terrorist during raids conducted during Yom Kippur suspected of carrying out an attack on a Jewish school bus and a cab for special needs pupils in the West Bank.

35-year-old Salman Imran, a Palestinian resident of Deir al-Hatab, was identified as an ex-prisoner connected to a group of Hamas terrorists planning attacks against Israelis.

IDF forces surround Palestinian suspect in West Bank

IDF soldiers surrounded Imran's home in the West Bank village on Wednesday morning following intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet. The suspect's brother was injured during the Israeli forces' attempts to capture him.

The forces were met with gunfire from several directions as they entered the suspect's village. In an audio message circulating on social media, Imran said he was engaged in a gunfight with Israeli soldiers and called on other men to join. IDF soldiers responded with fire, injuring several armed militants and killing one.

Following the exchange of fire, the suspect turned himself in and was detained by Israeli forces. He will be interrogated by the Shin Bet.

People gather next to a destroyed building during an Israeli raid in Nablus in the West Bank October 5, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Increased violence in the West Bank

Imran's early Sunday attack began a day of violence near Nablus, in which Palestinians fired volleys of shots at a settler rally, lightly injuring an IDF soldier in the leg.

"These clashes are part of an escalation in our resistance in the West Bank and is our people's response to what is happening in the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.