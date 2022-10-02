The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Soldier lightly injured in Palestinian fire at settler rally by Nablus

This was the second shooting attack reported in the area on Sunday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 19:30

Updated: OCTOBER 2, 2022 19:38
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, September 25, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Palestinians fired at a settler rally on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Nablus, lightly injuring an IDF soldier in the leg.

The rally had been held to protest a shooting incident in the Samaria region of the West Bank earlier in the day and to call on the government to halt the increase in such attacks.

The shots were fired from one of the nearby Palestinian villages just as the rally ended.

Activists were immediately asked to lie on the ground.

Armed men attend the funeral of Abdul Rahman Khazem, a Palestinian gunman and another man Muhammad Abu Naasa, who were killed by Israeli forces in a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) Armed men attend the funeral of Abdul Rahman Khazem, a Palestinian gunman and another man Muhammad Abu Naasa, who were killed by Israeli forces in a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Video footage from the incident showed settlers and right-wing activists ducking behind cars. In one dramatic shot, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan can be seen with his pistol drawn, defending a group of children.



Tags IDF West Bank judea and samaria shooting Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by