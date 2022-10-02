Soldier lightly injured in Palestinian fire at settler rally by Nablus

Palestinians fired at a settler rally on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Nablus, lightly injuring an IDF soldier in the leg.

The rally had been held to protest a shooting incident in the Samaria region of the West Bank earlier in the day and to call on the government to halt the increase in such attacks.

The shots were fired from one of the nearby Palestinian villages just as the rally ended.

Activists were immediately asked to lie on the ground.

Armed men attend the funeral of Abdul Rahman Khazem, a Palestinian gunman and another man Muhammad Abu Naasa, who were killed by Israeli forces in a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Video footage from the incident showed settlers and right-wing activists ducking behind cars. In one dramatic shot, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan can be seen with his pistol drawn, defending a group of children.