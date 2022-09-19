The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel captures seven Hamas-affiliated terrorists planning suicide attacks

Seven West Bank suspects recruited by Hamas to carry out suicide attacks on Israelis were captured by the Shin Bet and the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 15:43

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 16:03
The seven Hamas-affiliated West Bank Palestinians arrested by Israeli security forces (photo credit: SHIN BET)
The seven Hamas-affiliated West Bank Palestinians arrested by Israeli security forces
(photo credit: SHIN BET)

Israeli security forces uncovered and arrested a group of Hamas-affiliated suspects in the West Bank who were planning suicide attacks on Israeli forces and civilians, the Shin Bet announced on Monday.

Seven Palestinians from Hebron and Nablus were arrested and interrogated in the operation, led by the Shin Bet and the IDF and carried out earlier this month.

From the suspects' interrogations, it was revealed they were recruited to the Gaza-based terrorist organization by Hamas military official Yahya Amer Muhammad Abu Sayfan.

How seven West Bank Palestinians were recruited by Hamas

26-year-old Abu Sayfan, a resident of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, is responsible for the recruitment of Palestinian youth to the terror group and the dissemination of anti-Zionist and antisemitic incitement on social media.

Abu Sayfan also instructed and guided the recruited suspects on how to make explosive devices, in addition to ordering them to carry out attacks, the Shin Bet added.

The suspects received money to purchase weaponry, explosives and other equipment and substances which were all confiscated by the Israeli security forces.

Weaponry confiscated by the IDF following the arrest of seven Hamas-affiliated suspects (credit: SHIN BET)Weaponry confiscated by the IDF following the arrest of seven Hamas-affiliated suspects (credit: SHIN BET)

The suspects were named as Massab Himouni, Ahmad Abu Dawid, Aziz a-Din Al-Zin, Amad Abu Khalaf, Abdullah Quwasma and Maamoun and Khamel Hanani. Indictments for "severe security violations" were handed to most of the subjects, with more indictments set to be filed, the Shin Bet said.

The arrests highlight Hamas' efforts to destabilize the West Bank and incite violence by recruiting Palestinian youth, the Shin Bet said in a statement. The Israeli security establishment will "continue to thwart attempts by Hamas to promote terrorist attacks against Israel," the statement added. 



