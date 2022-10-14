The Joint Chamber of Resistance Factions in Gaza called on the "masses" of Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday to respond to Israel's "aggressions on Jerusalem and al-Aqsa, regardless of the results and no matter the sacrifices."

"We call upon our brothers, comrades, and our heroic fighters, especially the valiant Lions' Den group...to respond to the occupation’s aggression on Jerusalem and al-Aqsa, regardless of the results and no matter the sacrifices."

The statement came following a meeting of the Palestinian factions in which they vowed to "respond to barbaric Zionist aggression."

"The increase in the enemy's crimes against our people in Jerusalem and the desecration of [al-Aqsa]...is a bad omen for this occupation," the factions said in the statement. "It is a sign of its imminent demise and defeat."

Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in an anti-Israel rally over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

"The enemy is everywhere," the factions warned before calling for all Palestinians to "recruit to defend the sanctities and teach the occupation harsh lessons in our people's strengths, anger and willingness to take revenge."

Clashes continue on Friday morning

The faction meeting comes amid another wave of attacks and unrest in the West Bank, with the IDF conducting regular raids in the area as part of Operation Break the Wave.

On Friday morning, a Palestinian doctor and an armed gunman were killed amid clashes with IDF soldiers.

Palestinian reports initially reported that he was shot by a sniper but it was later revealed by the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades that he was a commander in the movement.

Factions meet amid Palestinian power struggle

The armed wing of the ruling Fatah faction also took responsibility for the shooting attack at the entrance to Shuafat refugee camp that claimed the life of Sgt. Noa Lazar.

The meeting also came amid an ongoing power struggle between Fatah, headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas, the Islamist movement controlling the Gaza Strip. Each party is trying to establish bases of power in Jerusalem and present itself as the sole “defender” of the city.

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.