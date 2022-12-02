The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
IDF arrests suspect in shooting attacks in Nablus

Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was seriously injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 11:21
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested a Palestinian suspected of carrying out shooting attacks in Nablus on Friday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Bassam Haraz, 22, had been imprisoned in the past for producing explosives and selling weapons.

Haraz has been involved in shooting attacks against Israeli forces in the Nablus area in recent months. Israeli forces seized a handgun and military equipment during the arrest.

During the raid, Palestinian terrorists fired at the Israeli forces and threw explosives at them. The soldiers returned fire and hit one of the assailants. Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian was seriously injured in the clashes.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 2022 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

An additional suspect was arrested in Khirbet Sheikh Ahmed on Friday. Israeli forces also operated in Wadi Siman.



