Palestinian terrorist killed while shooting at IDF troops near Hebron

IDF reservists on Tuesday shot and killed Palestinian terrorist Hamed Abu Diah, a released prisoner, during a vehicle check near Hebron in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

The terrorist reportedly shot at a bus in Gush Etzion the other day. He had also been trying to shoot Israeli soldiers near the checkpoint before they fired back and killed him, Ynet reported.

According to Haaretz, Abu Diah had previously served as a prisoner in Israel, but after his release, he worked as a Palestinian Authority police officer in the Bethlehem area.

A letter supposedly written by the 40-year-old Abu Diah was later shared on Palestinian news outlets, where he claimed that he had made the decision to "take revenge and hurt the Zionists" as well as sacrificing his life to protect Muslim holy sites.

A terrorist arrested after attempting to infiltrate the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank while armed with knives, on January 17, 2023. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Armed terrorist attempted to infiltrate Israeli West Bank settlement

Also Tuesday, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to enter the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank but was stopped by security authorities.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised the settlement's leadership for their response.

"You showed bravery and you saved lives in Israel today," he said. "All settlements in Samaria are proud of you and the people of Israel are proud of you."

He further vowed to continue settlement construction in Samaria. However, Dagan added that there is a significant security system shortage in Samaria settlements.

Dagan noted that the terrorist was stopped after security cameras were installed by the IDF's Home Front Command fairly recently at the settlement's request.

"Here we had a miracle that the terrorist tried to infiltrate a settlement that had security cameras installed just a year and a half ago," Dagan said. "What would have happened if there weren't any installed? It would have been just like when Rina Shnerb was killed in Ein Bubin two years ago."

He called on Israel's security apparatus to immediately order more security systems for the settlements to be completed.