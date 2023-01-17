The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian terrorist killed while shooting at IDF troops near Hebron

Also Tuesday, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to enter the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank but was stopped by security authorities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 17:55
IDF conduct arrests in the West Bank, August 25, 2020 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF conduct arrests in the West Bank, August 25, 2020
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF reservists on Tuesday shot and killed Palestinian terrorist Hamed Abu Diah, a released prisoner, during a vehicle check near Hebron in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

The terrorist reportedly shot at a bus in Gush Etzion the other day. He had also been trying to shoot Israeli soldiers near the checkpoint before they fired back and killed him, Ynet reported.

According to Haaretz, Abu Diah had previously served as a prisoner in Israel, but after his release, he worked as a Palestinian Authority police officer in the Bethlehem area.

A letter supposedly written by the 40-year-old Abu Diah was later shared on Palestinian news outlets, where he claimed that he had made the decision to "take revenge and hurt the Zionists" as well as sacrificing his life to protect Muslim holy sites.

A terrorist arrested after attempting to infiltrate the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank while armed with knives, on January 17, 2023. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) A terrorist arrested after attempting to infiltrate the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank while armed with knives, on January 17, 2023. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Armed terrorist attempted to infiltrate Israeli West Bank settlement

Also Tuesday, a terrorist armed with a knife attempted to enter the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh in the West Bank but was stopped by security authorities.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised the settlement's leadership for their response.

"You showed bravery and you saved lives in Israel today," he said. "All settlements in Samaria are proud of you and the people of Israel are proud of you."

He further vowed to continue settlement construction in Samaria. However, Dagan added that there is a significant security system shortage in Samaria settlements.

Dagan noted that the terrorist was stopped after security cameras were installed by the IDF's Home Front Command fairly recently at the settlement's request.

"What would have happened if there weren't any installed? It would have been just like when Rina Shnerb was killed in Ein Bubin two years ago."

Yossi Dagan

"Here we had a miracle that the terrorist tried to infiltrate a settlement that had security cameras installed just a year and a half ago," Dagan said. "What would have happened if there weren't any installed? It would have been just like when Rina Shnerb was killed in Ein Bubin two years ago."

He called on Israel's security apparatus to immediately order more security systems for the settlements to be completed.



Tags Hebron Palestinians Settlements Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by