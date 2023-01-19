Abbas urges US to halt Israeli ‘escalation,’ fulfill promises

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday demanded that the US administration exert pressure on Israel to halt its policies and measures.

Abbas made the demand during a meeting in Ramallah with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“We cannot accept the continuation of the Israeli crimes,” Abbas was quoted as telling Sullivan. “We will confront these measures and defend the rights of our people and our lands and holy sites.”

Abbas: Israel threatens security and stability

Abbas told the US official that the Israeli “escalation” in the West Bank threatens security and stability, according to PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh, who attended the meeting together with Palestinian General Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj.

Abbas also warned that the Israeli “escalation” and other measures would destroy the two-state solution, Sheikh said.

“The president called on the US administration to intervene immediately and to place pressure on the occupation government to halt its policies, measures and escalation,” Sheikh wrote on Twitter.

He added that Abbas and Sullivan discussed bilateral relations, as well as “the dangerous situation due to the Israeli escalation.”

A statement released by Abbas’s office said the PA president warned during the meeting of Israel’s the repercussions of Israel’s “dangerous measures, including settlement construction, daily killings, incursions into Palestinian cities and towns, as well as violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites.”

Abbas also complained about the recent decision of the Israeli government to seize tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinians in response to payments made by the PA to families of security prisoners and those killed while carrying out attacks against Israelis.

Abbas also urged the US administration to fulfill its commitment to preserve the two-state solution, halt settlement construction, maintain the status quo in Jerusalem and halt Israeli unilateral moves.

He also demanded that the US administration make good its promise to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem and the PLO diplomatic mission in Washington, which were closed by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.