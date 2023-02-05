IDF arrests senior Islamic Jihad officials near Jenin - report

Two officials from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement, Khader Adnan and Khaled Gawadreh, from towns south of Jenin early Sunday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

Adnan was arrested in Arraba, south of Jenin, while Gawadreh was arrested in the town of Bir al-Basha, located northeast of Arraba. After his arrest, Adnan announced that he was beginning a hunger strike, according to Palestinian reports.

Adnan has been arrested and released multiple times in the past decade and has conducted a number of hunger strikes while being held in Israeli prisons. He was last released from prison in 2021 after a 25-day hunger strike.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that the two had been arrested along with a number of other members of the movement, stating that the arrests "reflect the extent of confusion and pressure that is persecuting the fascist occupation government, as a result of the escalation of the uprising in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning that Israeli forces had arrested seven Palestinian suspects overnight in Bir al-Basha, Arraba, Aja, Jalazone, Ramallah and Beit Fajjar. The announcement did not include the names of those arrested.

On Sunday afternoon, Israeli forces arrested Bilal al-Barghouti in the town of Beit Rima, according to Palestinian reports. Barghouti's father and brother were arrested in January as Israeli forces searched for him due to his reported role in shooting attacks against the IDF, according to the reports.

IDF soldiers besiege the homes of Palestinian terror suspects near Jericho, in the West Bank, on February 4, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Palestinians declare 'Days of Rage' in Jericho in response to checkpoints

The Aqabat Jaber battalion, affiliated with Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, announced three "Days of Rage" starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening in response to what they called a nine-day "siege" on Jericho by Israeli forces.

Palestinian officials have claimed that Israeli forces have closed roads around Jericho and set up restrictive checkpoints at the entrances to the city after a shooting attack nearby.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that it had launched increased operations in the Jericho area, including more intensive checks of vehicles leaving the city, after a shooting attack targeted a restaurant near Jericho on January 28.

The IDF stressed that there is no lockdown on Jericho and that traffic is flowing freely in and out of the city.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused the IDF of practicing "collective punishment" against Palestinians by making them wait "long hours" at checkpoints in Jericho and throughout the West Bank.

"Jericho is the gateway to Palestine, and all citizens from all governorates of the country move to and from it, including children, women, the elderly and the sick. This blockade also hits the economies of Palestinian citizens and puts obstacles in front of citizens' pursuit of their work and their industrial, agricultural, tourism and other projects."