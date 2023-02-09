The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Bedouin-Israeli, Palestinian cell sold 150,000 bullets to Islamic Jihad

The cell, with the two Bedouins from Tel Sheva in the South, also sold to various criminal organizations in the South, said the Shin Bet.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 13:37
Bedouin brothers Adam and Mahmoud Abu Taha, as well as Palestinian man Majdi Amrana are being indicted for selling over 150,000 bullets to the Islamic Jihad in the West Bank. (photo credit: Shin Bet Communications)
Bedouin brothers Adam and Mahmoud Abu Taha, as well as Palestinian man Majdi Amrana are being indicted for selling over 150,000 bullets to the Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.
(photo credit: Shin Bet Communications)

Two Bedouin-Israeli brothers and a Palestinian were previously arrested by the Shin Bet and are being indicted on Thursday by the state prosecution for selling over 150,000 bullets to Islamic Jihad in the West Bank to carry out terror attacks.

In addition, the cell, which was first arrested by the security agency in December, sold hundreds of magazines for M-16s. 

Other criminal activity and indictments

The cell, with the two Bedouins from Tel Sheva in the South, also sold to various criminal organizations in the South, said the Shin Bet.

Indictments against the Bedouins, Adam and Mahmoud Abu Taha, were being filed with the Beersheba District Court on Thursday and the Palestinian, Majdi Amrana, from Yabid Village near Jenin, was expected to be indicted in the Israeli military Samaria Court.

Israeli citizens living in the Negev region, Khaled al-Asam and Maanam al-Asam, were arrested in January with a police declaration of intent to indict to be filed Thursday and an indictment expected in the coming days.. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)Israeli citizens living in the Negev region, Khaled al-Asam and Maanam al-Asam, were arrested in January with a police declaration of intent to indict to be filed Thursday and an indictment expected in the coming days.. (credit: Shin Bet Communications)

A statement from the Shin Bet said that two other Israeli citizens living in the Negev region, Khaled al-Asam and Maanam al-Asam, were arrested in January with a police declaration of intent to indict to be filed Thursday and an indictment expected in the coming days.



