Israel will not hesitate to strike any weapons Iran sends to Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid, amid rescue efforts after a devastating earthquake in the country, an unnamed Israeli military official told the Saudi Elaph newspaper on Thursday.

The anonymous official added that there is intelligence indicating that Iran intends to take advantage of the crisis to send weapons and equipment to Hezbollah and Syria.

The official additionally addressed claims that Israel was ready to provide humanitarian aid to Syria, saying that Israel had received no such requests and that the reports were seemingly published in order to push Israel into issues that "have nothing to do with it." The official stressed that Israel is ready to provide aid wherever necessary if it is asked to do so.

A man rides a motorbike past posters depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Ain village, Lebanon September 16, 2021 (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Iran has sent multiple cargo aircraft to Syria since earthquake

A number of Iranian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid have landed in Syria in the days since the earthquake. Hezbollah and Iran-backed militias in Iraq have also joined humanitarian efforts in Syria since the disaster.

The last alleged Israeli airstrike to target Syria was reported in late January after a convoy of trucks crossing from Iraq to Syria was hit by airstrikes. The convoy was reportedly carrying weapons hidden amid food and other products, according to the Elaph report.