Hamas: Huwara riots are a 'declaration of war,' cross all red lines

The settler riots that swept Huwara on Sunday are a "declaration of war" and cross all red lines, warned Hamas political bureau official Suhai al-Hindi on Tuesday.

"The results of the Aqaba Summit are more killing, blood, and destruction for our Palestinian people, and what Nablus witnessed was a joint attack, as the occupation soldiers sponsor settlers to kill the Palestinian person and burn the Palestinian house and Palestinian entity," said Hindi to the Palestinian news outlet Al-Watan Voice.

"We, on our part as Palestinians, cannot in any way accept this equation, and we cannot raise the white flag or accept that the enemy harms the Palestinian people," added Hindi. "We are required to confront this conspiracy, killing and arson, with all our might, and the occupation knows only the language of force, not the language of dialogue, agreements and meetings."

Hindi additionally pointed to riots that have taken place in recent days along the Gaza border, saying "The message of the rebellious youth in the eastern Gaza Strip is very clear, that when the Palestinian people suffer, the settler here on the Gaza border must suffer."

The statement came as the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, suddenly canceled on Tuesday morning a visit he had planned to Gaza for Tuesday evening.

IDF investigates upsurge in violence, terror attacks in the West Bank

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a preliminary investigation of the recent violence in the West Bank on Tuesday. The commander of the IDF's Valley Brigade, Lt.-Col. Meir Biederman, presented the main lessons learned following the terrorist attack in which Elan Ganeles was murdered in the Jordan Valley on Monday.

The IDF is continuing the manhunt for the terrorists who conducted the attacks in Huwara and in the Jordan Valley.

"The recent attacks and incidents took a heavy toll on us, and we are investigating and studying them," said Halevi. "We will thwart terrorism of any kind, and we will continue to use all operational and intelligence measures in order to capture the terrorists."

Halevi additionally condemned the violence against Israeli security forces reported in recent days, saying "The IDF is responsible for security in Judea and Samaria. The serious riots in Huwara after the difficult attack will be thoroughly investigated as well."

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF continued intensive checkpoints on the roads leading to Jericho on Tuesday as part of efforts to find the terrorists who conducted the deadly shooting attack in the area on Monday.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that despite the violence in recent days he had ordered police to continue concentrating efforts to fight crime in east Jerusalem. According to the minister, 52 suspected terrorists were arrested and six illegal weapons were seized in the past four days.

Additionally, 224 checkpoints have been set up throughout east Jerusalem. "We will continue our security policy which includes initiative and determination also in the return of governance in east Jerusalem," said Ben-Gvir.

Three Arab homes in the Issawiya and Jabel Mukaber neighborhoods of east Jerusalem were demolished by the Jerusalem Municipality on Tuesday, according to Palestinian reports.