The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Qatar urges Israel to de-escalate tensions with Palestinians

Hamas and other Palestinian factions warned that Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem could lead to more violence.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 16:31

Updated: MARCH 7, 2023 16:33
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi gestures during an interview with Reuters in Gaza City, August 24, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi has urged Israeli officials to work towards de-escalating tensions with the Palestinians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan which begins on March 22.

Emadi met in the past few days with a number of Israeli and Palestinian officials as part of Qatar’s effort to prevent further deterioration of the situation. He also met with US and European Union representatives.

During his talks with Israeli officials, the Qatari envoy demanded that Israel “refrain from escalating the situation, especially during Ramadan, and stop proving the feelings of all Muslims,” according to a statement issued by the Gaza Reconstruction Committee, which is headed by Emadi.

He also urged the Israeli officials not to change the status quo at al-Aqsa Mosque, halt all measures against Palestinian security prisoners and stop incursions by the IDF into Palestinian cities, the statement said.

In Ramallah, Emadi met with PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh and discussed with him the latest developments in the Palestinian arena.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Germany, August 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Germany, August 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Last weekend, Emadi met in Doha with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who was in Qatar to attend the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

The Qatari envoy is also scheduled to hold talks in the Gaza Strip with Hamas officials to discuss ways of preventing a confrontation with Israel.

Palestinians warn: Israeli actions in West Bank, Jerusalem can lead to violence

On the eve of Emadi’s visit, Hamas and other Palestinian factions warned that Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem could lead to more violence.

The factions warned that Israel’s ongoing military raids into Palestinian cities and villages would lead to an “explosion.” They also repeated their warning against continued visits by Jews to the Temple Mount and accused the Israeli government of seeking to alter the status quo at the holy site.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials have called on Palestinians to protest new Israeli restrictions imposed on the security prisoners in Israeli jails. The prisoners have launched a series of protests against the restrictions and are threatening to go on hunger strike later this month.



Tags East Jerusalem Gaza Hamas Palestinian Authority Palestinians Temple Mount West Bank qatar Israeli Palestinian Conflict ramadan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by