Israel must balance deterrence, quiet to fight terror - Edelstein

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday said at a classified committee hearing that Israel needs to strike the right balance between actions that maintain deterrence and actions which will help facilitate quiet in confronting West Bank Palestinian terror.

“We must continue to find the right and subtle balance between preserving quiet and routine day-to-day life alongside freedom of operational action, maintaining deterrence and preventing the buildup of [terror] forces among our enemies,” said Edelstein in one of the few public statements released.

His statement stood in stark contrast to the many provocative statements made by coalition partners like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich has caused waves among the Palestinians, the US, the EU and Israel’s Sunni Arab allies with statements calling to “wipe out” the Palestinian village of Huwara or arguing that there is no such thing as a nation of Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir has made similar statements against Palestinians and in favor of Israeli security forces having the right to shoot to kill Palestinians, versus arresting or shooting to wound, in operational situations where the IDF currently and other Western armies would view shooting to kill as a violation of the laws of war.

The national security minister also started his term with a visit to the Temple Mount, which was roundly condemned by virtually all of Israel’s allies.

Edelstein’s statement might be seen as giving backing to some of the top security officials who were appearing before him to keep their actions moderate despite public statements by officials like Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.

Top security officials have even expressed concern that provocative statements by government ministers could lead to an escalation of destabilizing violence with the start of Ramadan.

During the closed portion of the oversight hearing regarding the country’s intelligence and operational apparatuses, committee members heard about the evolving intelligence threat forecast as of March as opposed to what the forecast had been at the start of 2023.

Intelligence officials gave possible explanations for these changing threats as well as updates regarding the directives the defense establishment has received from the security cabinet.

Moreover, intelligence officials provided the committee with updated statistics on the ongoing West Bank terror wave and other threats.