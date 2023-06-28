Eid al-Adha: 15 arrested for raising Hamas flags at Temple Mount

Israel Police arrested 15 Palestinians on the Temple Mount under suspicion of displaying photos of terrorists and the flags of Palestinian terrorist movements, including the Hamas terrorist movement, after the Wednesday morning Eid al-Adha prayer, according to Jerusalem police.

Masked suspects allegedly waved flags and banners of different terrorist organizations at the prayer's end, police said. The flags and banners were all seized by police, as was a single bullet.

"Jerusalem District Police officers are obliged to allow any person of any religion to celebrate their festivals lawfully, as well as during Eid al-Adha that began today," said Doron Turgeman, Jerusalem district police commander. "But anyone who thinks committing such misdeeds like this under the cover of the holiday makes them immune to the law are making ​a big mistake."

Temple Mount closed to Jewish visitors during Eid al-Adha

The Temple Mount is a sacred location for both Jews and Muslims, making it the site of much controversy and a frequent target of incitement of violence. The site is closed to Jewish and other non-Muslim visitors during Eid al-Adha and will reopen for non-Muslim visitors on Sunday.

During the month of Ramadan earlier this year, flags and banners of Palestinian terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Lion's Den, were repeatedly raised at the site.

The arrests on Wednesday come two months after Israeli police clashed with dozens of Palestinians who barricaded themselves in the al-Asqa Mosque ahead of the eve of Passover and during the month of Ramadan.

Police entered al-Aqsa, firing stun grenades and working to remove the people barricaded inside. Palestinians in the mosque fired fireworks and threw stones at the Israeli forces. Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured or arrested in the clashes, with Palestinian media claiming that medics were prevented from reaching the site.

Palestinian factions in Gaza responded to the clashes at the time by firing 10 rockets toward southern Israel, with the IDF responding to the rocket fire with strikes on sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist movement.

Later that month, police apprehended 17 masked suspects at the Temple Mount who waved terrorist flags and banners while calling for violence.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.