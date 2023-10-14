Israeli nurse arrested for allegedly supporting Hamas - report

The police arrested an Arab-Israeli nurse who works at Emek Medical Center in Afula after he was suspected of expressing support for Hamas, according to the Hebrew website Mako.

The nurse expressed support for Hamas during an argument with another nurse, also an Arab-Israeli from the northern Bedouin community, whose brother is serving in the IDF and is currently deployed in the south, the site said, noting eyewitness reports.

'Emek is an island of coexistence'

The authorities initially decided not to arrest him after investigating but to report for questioning at the police station the following day. However, they reversed their decision after a few minutes and arrested him.

"Emek is an island of coexistence within a very complex and challenging reality," the hospital responded. "Our staff has experienced difficult security days and has always excelled in overcoming crises and divisions to focus on saving lives.

"The case details are under investigation, and we are waiting for its completion," the hospital continued. "In any case, we call on all parties to exercise restraint. We will show zero tolerance towards anyone who undermines the spirit of Emek and our ethical commitment."