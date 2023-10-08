Hamas terror against Israel like ‘Warsaw Ghetto uprising’, says BBC guest

Footage from a BBC interview with a Palestinian educator has sparked criticism online, after the interviewee compared terror committed by Hamas terrorists to the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

The interview, which occurred on October 7, with Refaat Alareer has sparked new accusations of BBC anti-Israel bias.

Alareer said in the interview that, “[a]n attack by Palestinian resistance is legitimate and moral. This is exactly like the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This is the Gaza Ghetto uprising against 100 years of European and Zionist colonialism and occupation…”

Jews held at gunpoint by Nazis during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

X users have also connected Alareer to an X account that has posted antisemitic statements like “are more Jews evil? Of course they are…”

Camera, an organization that helps to fight anti-Israel bias, published an expose on one of Alareer’s lectures at the University of Gaza in 2021. Alareer claimed that Israel has used the Holocaust as a manipulative tool to “destroy Palestinians.”

The Warsaw Ghetto uprising

The Warsaw Ghetto uprising was an event prized in the Jewish mind as a moment of rebellion against Nazi forces. In April 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto was going to be exterminated, but the Jewish captives refused to walk silently to their deaths. Rather, they began attacking the German forces with firearms, Molotov cocktails and hand grenades.

However, unlike what Israel is currently experiencing from Hamas, the Jewish insurgents did not attack, kidnap and torture civilians. Nor did they murder the defenseless elderly in the streets whom were simply waiting for the bus.

A further difference between the occupants of the Warsaw Ghetto and the Hamas terrorists is that the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto were facing mass genocide – while the residents of Gaza are not. The current population of Gaza, according to the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency is 2,098,389 – which the Agency reported is a growth of 1.99%.

The BBC’s history of biased reporting

The BBC has been repeatedly accused of publishing biased media in favour of anti-Israel or antisemitic parties.

In July 2023, the BBC apologized after anchor Anjana Gadgil said that “Israeli forces are happy to kill children,” The Jerusalem Post published at the time.

In a similar incident, only three weeks ago on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on New York, BBC Arabic shared an article claiming that Jews were the original suicide bombers.