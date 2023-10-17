IDF chief warns Israel will 'annihilate' Hezbollah as attacks continue

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi warned that "if Hezbollah makes a mistake and attacks, [they will be] annihilated," as Hezbollah continued to conduct anti-tank missile attacks toward Israeli territory on Tuesday.

The IDF said earlier in the day that anti-tank missile attacks targeted Metula, Zar'it, Yiftah, and near Margaliot in northern Israel. Gunfire also targeted a number of IDF posts along the border throughout the day, with the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV reporting that cameras and other IDF equipment were targeted.

Additionally on Tuesday afternoon, two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel.

The IDF responded to the attacks with artillery fire toward Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah published footage of one of the anti-tank missile attacks on Tuesday.

Hezbollah launched an anti-tank missile at a vehicle in the Israeli town of Metula. October 17, 2023. (Credit: Hezbollah)

Hezbollah announced that five members of the movement had been killed while "carrying out their jihadist duty." The terrorist movement did not specify if the four were killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon or another incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF took out a Hezbollah terrorist cell which attempted to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon in an airstrike.

Hezbollah, IDF tensions continue to escalate along Lebanese border

On Monday night, the IDF struck military targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist movement in Lebanon, as Iran threatened Israel with strikes by Hezbollah and other proxy groups in the region.

Lebanese media reported that flares and white phosphorus bombs were launched by the IDF over areas near the border overnight Monday, including near Zahajra, north of Arab al-Aramshe. Hezbollah-affiliated journalist Ali Shoeib claimed that 100 shells were fired on the area in a matter of hours overnight.

The IDF strikes in Lebanon on Monday night came just hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that the Iranian proxies such as Hezbollah could launch preemptive strikes on Israel "in the coming hours."