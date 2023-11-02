US: Russia's Wagner Group to supply Hezbollah with air defense - report

US Intelligence has learned that the pro-Russian Wagner Mercenary Group may be supplying Hezbollah, the Lebanese Iran-backed terror organization, with an air defense system, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

US officials said that the White House is still yet to confirm if the SA-22 system, uses antiaircraft missiles and air defense guns to intercept aerial threats like aircraft and drones, the WSJ reported.

The White House is concerned about this prospect and has been monitoring conversations between Wagner and Hezbollah, according to the report.

Has the system been provided to Hezbollah yet?

US officials are unable to confirm that the system has been sent yet but noted a positioned aircraft carrier used to deter Hezbollah in the Eastern Mediterranean, from opening Israel's northern front.

Wagner has a presence in Syria, where many Hezbollah fighters have been found recently.

Wagner also has had an active presence in Libya, Mozambique, Mali, the Central African Republic, and Sudan, according to the Brookings Institute.