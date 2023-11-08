IDF assassinates Hamas's head of weapons production

The head of Hamas's Weapons and Industries Department, Mahsan Abu-Zina, was eliminated by the IDF in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the IDF and Shin Bet said on Wednesday.

Abu-Zina was one of the leaders in Hamas for producing weapons for the terrorist organization and specialized in the production of strategic ammunition and rockets.

The weapons production leader is the latest in a series of senior Hamas members killed amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by Hamas's massacre in southern Israel on October 7.

Terrorist cells in Gaza hit overnight

The IDF also struck a terrorist cell which was planning to fire anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces overnight, as well as another cell which was firing rockets toward Israel.

IDF soldiers continue ground operations in Gaza, one month after the Hamas attacks, November 8, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

UNRWA claimed on Wednesday that a school belonging to the organization had been hit by the IDF in northern Gaza. UNRWA has reported in the past that its schools in the Gaza Strip have been used for military purposes, including storing rockets and containing openings to the tunnel system used by Hamas.