Reserve officer at Hamas detention facility makes art

Upon returning to Herzog's Branco Weiss High School in the Gezer Regional Council, Captain Merav, the school's art coordinator, knew that art would be her remedy after 45 harrowing days of serving as a reserve officer at a detention facility for Hamas terrorists.

Motivated by this belief, Merav and the school's art students initiated the "Soon with Us" exhibition, a one-day event at Captive's Square in Tel Aviv. This square is associated with immense pain and suffering. The art infused it with optimism.

The exhibition showcased paintings portraying the moment when captives and abductees are reunited with their loved ones, capturing the joy and happiness of these reunions. Merav aimed to bring hope amid the despair that often fills Kidnapped Square.

Reflecting on her time at the correctional facility, Merav shared a decisive moment: "One of the moments when I felt victorious as a woman was when I learned that one of the terrorists admitted to raping approximately 17 women during his interrogation. Looking at him, I felt an overwhelming sense of disgust, representing every person who had endured his sexual violence. It was a victory for all of them, and I ensured he was held under appropriate conditions in my facility."

Merav described her days and nights at the detention facility, where hundreds of captured Hamas terrorists were held accountable for their actions on that fateful day: "I received a phone call at 8 a.m., informing me that I had been called up for reserves. Clad in my uniform, I reported for duty to be appointed as the commander of the prison facility holding the Hamas terrorists responsible for the horrific events of October 7."

Exhibition at Kidnapped Square in Tel Aviv (Credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

'Soon with Us exhibition'

Words cannot fully capture the horrors witnessed on the news and social media that day. However, spending 24/7 with the perpetrators allowed Merav to confront the reality of their actions.

In addition to her commanding role, Merav integrated art into their lives. One night, she and her fellow soldiers created a massive mural depicting the weighty burden they all carried. The act of painting served as a cathartic release for their emotions.

Returning to her routine after the demanding reserve service, Merav brought a renewed sense of purpose and a belief in the healing power of creation.

The "Soon with Us" exhibition is just beginning.

Plans are underway to create a statue at Palmachim Base to symbolize their journey and provide a space for further artistic expression.

Captain Merav's determination to guide teenagers in the world of art while pursuing her artistic endeavors remains unwavering. She has returned with newfound inspiration and looks forward to continuing her creative journey in her studio and business.