Apple Store has Hamas radio station app for download

The Hamas-run radio station Al-Aqsa Voice is available for download from the Apple application store for iPhones and iPads.

The free application allows listeners to tune into broadcasts of the Gaza-based radio station.

The age rating for the app is +17 because of "Mild/moderate realistic violence."

Middle East analyst Eitan Fischberger, who originally discovered the application, questioned what internal review mechanisms Apple has in place to prevent terrorist organizations from exploiting its platform.

Demands for Apple to remove the app

"Apple should immediately remove the app and fix whatever led to this gross oversight," said Fischberger.

"How many susceptible American youths have tuned into Al-Aqsa radio through the App Store? How many have listened to the station as it aired speeches by [Hamas political leader] Ismail Haniyeh and [Hamas Gaza leader] Yahya Sinwar? Voice of Al-Aqsa has been one of Hamas's primary propaganda channels for years."

Al-Aqsa Voice advertises its Apple application on its website next to an option for an application on Google Play, however the Google version no longer appears to be available.

The Hamas-affiliated radio channel also has accounts on Soundcloud, X, and Facebook, but they haven't been updated since July, May, and October. The station's Telegram account also no longer appears available.