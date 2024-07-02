PFLP terrorist handbook to be taught at Brooklyn community center

A Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) book will be taught at a Brooklyn community center on Friday, according to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Telegram channel.
Samidoun will host a series of group study events on the PFLP document "Strategy for the Liberation of Palestine."
The document outlines the organization, philosophies, and strategies of the PFLP, and describes its war objective as being "to destroy the state of Israel as a military, political, and economic establishment."
'Armed struggle is the only way'
PFLP insists in the book that its aims cannot be achieved "except through armed struggle and a protracted popular liberation war."
The event will be held at the Mayday Space community center in Bushwick.
Samidoun is listed by Israel as a subsidiary of the PFLP. The PFLP is designated by the US State Department as a foreign terrorist organization.